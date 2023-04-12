Clean your oven in just 10 minutes with this mum's genius hack

Get your spring cleaning under way with this 10 minute hack to clean your oven...

Fans of Mrs Hinch cleaning tips (opens in new tab) will likely already know how to clean an oven (opens in new tab), but it's still one of those chores that we all try to put off as long as possible. And while it can be tempting to delay the task of cleaning your oven, the longer you leave it the worse it will get, as a layer of grease and burnt food will quickly build up.

Fortunately, cleaning your oven doesn't need to be as laborious as its reputation suggests, thanks to this incredible cleaning hack from social media star and mum-of-two, Chantel Mila. The Melbourne-based mum has over one million followers on both her Instagram and TikTok accounts, where she shares cleaning, styling and organising hacks.

In a video posted on her Instagram, captioned "The best cleaning hack to get your oven sparkling fast ✨", Chantel explains how to clean your oven using just a dishwasher tablet and a wet sponge - and it takes less than ten minutes.

Chantel places the dishwasher tablet underneath the sponge and scrubs the inside of the glass door, the bottom of the oven and the sides, before wiping clean. In the video, she writes "8 minutes later🕒 The potatoes are here + the oven is spotless!"

Fans were quick to share their success using the hack in the comments, with one user writing under the Instagram post, "I did this for a filthy oven I inherited after moving to a new place - brilliant trick. I’ll use it again too!"

And if you're looking for a way to give your oven a deeper clean, Chantel has plenty more tips, including one TikTok (opens in new tab) explaining "How to clean your oven while you sleep".

Mixing one cup of bicarbonate of soda with two tablespoons of dish soap to form a paste, Chantel covers her oven in the mixture which she says "softens oven grease".

After leaving the oven overnight, the mum-of-two wipes away the mixture, spraying it with white vinegar "to help remove any residue". Chantel explains, "The mixture is powerful at cutting through baked on grease".

