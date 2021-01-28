We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Every two weeks the government reviews the current lockdown rules to determine whether they can lift the restrictions in any way.

Most of us are always keen to know when the next lockdown review is, as it could be the first step in lifting some of the January lockdown measures that are currently in place.

Last year, we went into lockdown for the first time in March and the first proper review of the lockdown measures was in May. This time, the government is keeping everyone updated a lot more often. We now know what the latest figures are, even if it’s not clear when we’ll be out of lockdown.

With homeschooling and working from home the norm again, families want to know when kids will go back to school after the lockdown. While keen travellers want to know the latest lockdown travel rules to determine whether it’s safe to book a holiday in 2021. The rest of us might just want to know when we can see our friends and family again.

This is what we know about the next lockdown review.

When is the next lockdown review?

The next review for lockdown will happen on February 22, Boris Johnson told the House of Commons.

By mid-February, it’s thought that we’ll know more about the “effective of vaccines in preventing hospitalisations and deaths”. The government will do this using data from the UK “but also other nations like Israel.”

The PM said that we’ll know how successful the current restrictions are and how many people are in hospital with Covid-19. With this, they’ll be able to plan a route out of lockdown without risking the NHS.

It comes as reports show 37,000 people are in hospital now with coronavirus. It’s the highest hospital admissions rate ever.

The last lockdown review occurred on January 27.

What happened in the last lockdown review?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson laid out the plans to protect the UK from the new variants of Covid “until we have administered enough vaccinations to free ourselves from the virus.”

“And I am acutely conscious that at this moment, parents are balancing the demands of working from home with supporting the education of their children, businesspeople are enduring the sight of their shops or restaurants or other enterprises standing empty and idle and, sadly, too many are coping with the anxiety of illness or tragedy of bereavement.”

It comes as the number of deaths from coronavirus has sadly passed 100,000 in the UK.

Travel restrictions tightened

The main measure laid out as a result of the review was the strengthening of UK borders:

The government had closed all travel corridors.

Anyone coming into the country has to have a negative Covid test 72 hours before leaving.

They will also complete a Passenger Locator Form, which officials will check before travellers board.

They then have to self isolate for ten days on arrival.

Stay at home regulations are in force and it’s now illegal to leave home to travel abroad, the PM stressed. Governmental bodies will reinforce these measures at ports and airports, asking people why they are travelling. If they don’t have a good reason, they’ll have to go home.

The government has also banned all travel “from 22 countries where there is a risk of know variants”. This includes South Africa, Portugal and the South American nations, to reduce the risk posed by UK nationals returning home from these countries.

“I can announce that we will require all such arrivals who cannot be refused entry to isolate in government-provided accommodation – such as hotels – for ten days without exception. They will be met at the airport and transported directly into quarantine.”

Update on schools reopening

The prime minister set the date for schools to re-open to March 8. This will only happen if the vaccine programme continues to be successful.

He said in the address, “Our aim will be to set out a gradual and phased approach towards easing the restrictions in a sustainable way, guided by the principles we have observed throughout the pandemic, beginning with the most important principle of all: that re-opening schools must be our national priority and the first sign of normality beginning to return should be pupils going back to their classrooms.”

“I know how parents and teachers need as much certainty as possible, including two weeks’ notice of the return of face-to-face teaching.

He said, it “will not be possible to re-open schools immediately after the February half term.”

“I know how frustrating that will be for pupils and teachers who want nothing more than to get back in the classroom and for parents and carers who have spent so many months juggling their day jobs not only with home schooling but with meeting the myriad other demands of their children from breakfast until bedtime. And I know too the worries we all share about the mental health of our young people during this prolonged period of being stuck at home.”

“If we achieve our target of vaccinating everyone in the four most vulnerable groups with their first dose by 15 February – and every passing day sees more progress towards that goal – then those groups will have developed immunity from the virus by about three weeks later, that is by 8 March.

“We hope it will therefore be safe to commence the reopening of schools from Monday 8 March, with other economic and social restrictions being removed thereafter as and when the data permits.”

As part of the extension of remote learning, the prime minister outlined what the government was doing to help. The scheme to donate a laptop for homeschooling is still up and running, as homeschooling is compulsory in this lockdown.

The prime minister confirmed that arrangements for free school meals would be prolonged. He also said that the government was developing a “programme of catch up” over the year. This will involve £300m of “new money to schools for tutoring” and work in collaboration with the education sector.

No lockdown measures lifted

Boris Johnson also confirmed that “we will not persist for a day longer than is necessary” with the lockdown. But he wasn’t going to lift any of the measures just yet.

“If we do we run the risk of our NHS coming under still greater pressure, compelling us to re-impose every restriction and sustain those restrictions for longer.”

He said that the R-rate appears to have reduced. The data, however, wasn’t enough to pinpoint when it would be safe to “reopen our society and economy”.

There currently isn’t enough data to “judge the full effect of vaccines in blocking transmission”. Nor is there enough evidence on the “extent and speed with which the vaccines will reduce hospitalisations and deaths”. There’s also little data on how quickly the vaccinations and lockdown measures could ease pressure on the NHS.

“What we do know is that we remain in a perilous situation, with more than 37,000 patients now in hospital with Covid, almost double the peak of the first wave.

He stressed that the “overall picture should be clearer by mid-February”. As by then, we’ll know “much more about the effect of the vaccines in preventing hospitalisations and deaths”.

Good developments on the vaccine programme

The PM also noted the achievements of the UK’s vaccination programme.

Video of the Week

The UK had delivered the first vaccine dose 1.3 million people three weeks ago, Boris Johnson said. This figure has now reached over 6.8 million people. Four out of five over 80s have received their first dose, along with half of those aged under 80. The NHS has also vaccinated 3 in 4 care home residents.

“And though it remains an exacting target, we are on track to achieve our goal of offering a first dose to everyone in the top four priority groups by the middle of February.”

He also confirmed that the current evidence on vaccines showed that it was effective against the new UK variant.