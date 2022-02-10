Can you get Covid twice in a month and are the symptoms the same?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With Omicron’s increased infectiousness still doing the rounds, many are wondering can you get covid twice in a month?

Restrictions are relaxing and quarantine rules are ending in the UK soon. But many medical experts warn that the pandemic is far from over, with thousands of new covid cases continuing to be reported daily. And most in part to the spread of Omicron symptoms.

Those that have previously been through the process of positive lateral flow tests and self-isolation may think they’re off the hook from the big C. But new research is proving that this might not be the case – with reinfection rates being a factor monitored globally.

Can you get Covid twice in a month?

Although incredibly rare – yes, you can test positive for Covid twice in a month. However, whilst there have been cases of this, testing positive twice in one month is considered highly unlikely. And most data shows reinfections occur much later on.

This being said, Dublin-based Ph.D student Amelia McConville is one such example of catching covid twice in about a month. She first tested positive on 25 November, 2021 and received a second positive PCR result on 27 December 2021.

Amelia told Slate that her doctor believed she was infected with two different coronavirus variants. The delta variant first and then Omicron.

“She [doctor] said ‘I’ve spoken to several people with what I suspect are reinfection rates or cases of reinfection along the same sort of timeline as you. I think that omicron doesn’t factor in delta antibodies in the way that previous variants , you’d have protection from them. It’s unlucky, but it’s definitely possible.'”

Amelia adds that whilst she can’t prove this to be the case “all the symptoms are pretty consistent with both”.

There’s certainly evidence to suggest that Omicron is the dominant reinfection strain too. Research from scientists at Imperial College London deemed that the chance of testing positive again was 5.4 times greater with Omicron than Delta.

Similar alarming figures have been reported by the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS). Their data found that the risk of reinfection was 16 times higher when Omicron was the dominant variant, compared to the period when Delta was most dominant. This is because Omicron’s genetic make-up tends to evade the body’s natural immune responses. And as a result, in the last six months protection against reinfection has dropped from 85% to between 0-27%.

How long after having Covid can you get it again?

The consensus is that people can catch Covid again after three-months. The UK Health Security Agency defines reinfection as testing positive after 90 days of a previous infection. During this time, patients should have at least one symptomless month between the two cases.

America’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention agrees that there must be a negative-testing period between the two cases. “Reinfection with the virus that causes COVID-19 means a person was infected, recovered, and then later became infected again,” they state.

90 days onwards does appear to be the typical time period when reinfection occurs. Indeed, one South African study reported 35,670 suspected reinfections amongst 2.7 million adults studied. These were people who had previously tested positive with a Covid infection after 90 days.

Research from Yale University explains why this occurs. Their study found that the average reinfection risk rises from about 5% four months after initial infection. And that this risk increases to 50% by 17 months.

Whilst reinfection is a possibility, one Chinese study published in December 2021 stated that “the rate of reinfection with SARS-CoV-2 is relatively low”. They outline that this is because after having a positive case, your body has some natural immunity against the infection. It therefore knows how to fight it off or prevent reinfection if it comes into contact with the virus again.

Further good news came from the study, in that they deemed vaccines just as effective as natural immunity. This supports the need and current push for booster jabs by the UK government. Who hope that vaccination will prevent us going back into lockdown.

The latest government figures on reinfection have recorded 532,570 reinfection cases since the beginning of the pandemic. South Korean scientists were the first to report the possibility of catching Covid twice in April 2020. Though it wasn’t until August 2020 that the evidence arrived – in the form of 111 official reinfected cases.

Who is most likely to get Covid twice?

Research is ongoing. But current data suggests that those who are unvaccinated, plus healthcare workers and households with children are groups most likely to catch Covid twice.

2022 data from the ONS showed that those who weren’t double jabbed “were approximately twice as likely to be reinfected”. This is in comparison to those who had received their second vaccine 14-89 days ago.

The same survey reported that reinfection risk increased for individuals who previously had a “milder” Covid infection. This was based on these cases having a lower viral load when ill.

Two other susceptible groups were highlighted in Imperial College London and Ipsos MORI’s joint REACT study. They found that healthcare workers and households with children at school were more likely to get Omicron after having a previous infection. This is likely due to the two groups being in environments were transmission is higher.

A spokesperson for the UK’s Health Security Agency also cited evidence that schoolchildren have been forefront in reinfection cases:

“Many of these shorter interval reinfections are likely to be school-age children because they had the highest levels of infection in September and October, just before Omicron emerged.”

Can you get the same symptoms twice?

Evidence suggests that people with a reinfection can experience symptoms the second time around. So be aware of the usual signs: a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

A study by the Cleveland clinic studied a number of reinfection cases and found that 50% of these had known Covid-19 symptoms. Plus there’s fresh data from the ONS which says symptoms were just as likely in patients’ second infection. Particularly during the current period where Omicron is the dominant strain.

So if you’re feeling tired or experiencing any Delta variant covid symptoms, it’s good to get checked out. And you definitely shouldn’t go to work with a cold until you’ve ruled out coronavirus.

“If you get symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) again, self-isolate immediately and get a PCR test (test that is sent to a lab), even if the symptoms are mild,” NHS guidance reads. They add that you should self-isolate until you receive your result. And if positive follow the recently changed self-isolation rules.

Though symptoms can occur when you catch covid twice, you also might not experience any. We’re constantly reminded by the government that asymptomatic covid cases are a thing too. So symptoms are never 100% guarenteed.

“One in 3 people with COVID-19 have no symptoms and could be spreading it without realising it,” reads a statement on the government website.

This is why – although we’ve been told we can stop wearing face masks – some people are continuing to use them. But of course it’s now personal choice to wear or not.

