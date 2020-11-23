We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This year has certainly been one to remember, even if we're forgetting how long we have really been in lockdown for. So when were the first measures put in place and for how long will they last?

The answer to ‘how long have we been in lockdown in the UK’ is ever changing, since even this month new restrictions and a second lockdown has been enforced across England. What we once thought was going to be a couple of weeks break from normal life, to help the NHS get back on its feed after the virus broke out, has continued for almost the whole of 2020.

And even though early stages of the Pfizer vaccine are in full flow, coronavirus cases are rising once again and there’s a chance that the lockdown rules could continue into the new year.

Does the lockdown include 2nd December?

It’s thought that restrictions will be lifted on 2nd December at one minute past midnight, which means that lockdown doesn’t include December 2nd as the restrictions won’t be enforced on this day.

However, the government have yet to specifically confirm this. It’s thought that lockdown won’t include 2nd December mainly because of the government’s previous example of when they put the country into lockdown on 5th November, as restrictions came into effect at one minute past midnight on the 5th.

How long have we been in lockdown in the UK?

England’s latest second lockdown has been in place since early early November and is due to end in early December, meaning those under the measures have been in a full lockdown for almost a month. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all also increased their restrictions recently, with Northern Ireland being the latest country to go into a circuit breaker lockdown.

Full lockdown in the UK officially began on the March 23, with the Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing the news of a three-week lockdown initially in a national TV address. Initially, the lockdown meant that the British public were under strict instructions to go out only when necessary – for food, medicine, or exercise. It also meant that no one was able to see friends or family, and shops, restaurants, bars and offices across the country were closed until further notice. The full lockdown was then extended for a further three weeks.

However, the lockdown was then eased ever so slightly on May 10 – meaning the UK was on ‘full lockdown’ for around seven weeks. On that day, Boris Johnson announced in a speech that certain measures would be lifted across England. These included:

Those who could not work from home began to go back to work

People were allowed to meet up with one person outside of their household outdoors, and at a 2 metre distance

Some non-essential shops, including garden centres, reopened

Some leisure facilities where social distancing is possible reopened – including golf courses

Technically, England and the rest of the UK has not fully left lockdown – especially now with the second lockdown in force from November 5 2020. But even before that was announced, localised lockdowns have been in force across the country and most recently, Boris Johnson announced the three tier lockdown system for England which included severe limitations on regions in the North of England and in the Midlands.

It means that the country has been operating in a form of lockdown for over 7 months now.

Measures to reopen the country continued on July 4 earlier this year with the reopening of the hospitality industry, as pubs and restaurants opened again, and customers were once again allowed back into hair salons. The government also reduced the 2 metre social distancing rule to 1 metre where it wasn’t possible and non-essential travel bans were lifted across the UK. Many people went back to using public transport shortly after, to visit friends or family and to go to work.

The UK quarantine list was published on July 10, allowing people to resume international travel if they self-isolated upon their return. Originally, it was around 60 countries where you didn’t have to quarantine for 14 days on return but since then, the list has dramatically been reduced and now major holiday spots across Europe require self-isolation.

Playgrounds, which are not closed in the second lockdown, opened back up again after the first lockdown and soft play areas, unfortunately closed this time around, were allowed to open again. Normal schooling was resumed and on recognising the detrimental impact that homeschooling had on many children across England, during the second lockdown, schools will not be closing. Instead, the safety guidance in play to keep children and teachers safe will continue to be emphasised and face masks must be worn in all public spaces, where social distancing can’t be maintained.

To further help hospitality businesses reopen, in August, the government launched the Eat Out to Help Out scheme with huge success.

When will the UK lockdown end – how long will the UK lockdown rules stay in force?

For the moment, the latest set of restrictions are due to end on December 2 and some of the Christmas lockdown rules have already been announced. But some people believe that lockdown will be extended over Christmas and there is even talk of a January lockdown.

After the second lockdown comes to an end, the government’s three tier system will resume in England and in Scotland, the alternative 4-tier system will remain in place. This means, unfortunately, that we don’t know how long the UK lockdown rules will stay in force and when the lockdown will end in the long term, as it entirely depends on whether lockdown is working.

Many are hoping that restrictions will be lifted for Christmas, especially given the introduction of the second lockdown this month, but the prime minister has already warned that Christmas will be looking very different this year. On the plus side, there currently hasn’t been any statement from the government about what social distancing plans are for the holiday period so there’s still a chance millions of people will be able to gather with their families this winter.

However, minister Michael Gove has confirmed that if the R-rate doesn’t reduce over the next month then restrictions will stay in place. He said officials believe “on the basis of the evidence we have that we will be able to [lift restrictions]” by the beginning of next month. But he added, “We do need to get the R-rate [the number of people that one infected person will pass the virus onto] below 1.”

He said that it’s his “fervent hope” that England’s lockdown would end at the beginning of December but ministers will essentially be “guided by the facts” as “we do need to get the R rate below 1.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson initially told MPs that he wanted a fast-track return to ‘near-normality’ by July. Naturally, this hasn’t happened due to coronavirus cases still being recorded in large numbers through most of the country. England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, was a little more realistic at the time and said that social distancing measures would be in place for at least the rest of the year and possibly, even into 2021. He was one of the first to say that this was because the only real way out of the pandemic was to find a vaccine or treatment, which likely wouldn’t be happening for some time. Although now in November, there have been some reports of progress on a vaccine.

As Professor Chris Whitty said, “In the long run, the exit from this is going to be one of two things, ideally. A vaccine, and there are a variety of ways they can be deployed… or, and or, highly effective drugs so that people stop dying of this disease even if they catch it, or which can prevent this disease in vulnerable people.

“Until we have those, and the probability of having those any time in the next calendar year is incredibly small, and I think we should be realistic about that.”

“We’re going to have to rely on other social measures, which of course are very socially disruptive as everyone is finding at the moment. But until that point, that is what we will have to do.”​

What about local lockdown?

Leicester was the first city to be placed under a local lockdown and further major cities followed soon after, including those in Scotland and the North East of England. But even with some restrictions now put back on the country as a whole, it looks as though the localised lockdowns will be the way forward to keep coronavirus under control.

As of Wednesday October 14, Liverpool was the first city to go into the new three tier system in the third tier, shortly followed by Lancashire and Manchester, with London being moved up into the second tier soon after.

How long have other countries been under lockdown?

At the same time that the UK began to lift lockdown restrictions in May through to August, other countries around the world had already done the same or were beginning to do so.

China

Those in Wuhan, in the Hubei province of China where the virus originated, were in lockdown from January 23. They were first allowed to leave in April, following unprecedented restrictions on social mixing and travel, along with the majority of businesses across the city and province closing. 11 million people were affected by the restrictions in this region alone but the authorities credited the reduction in infection to these severe measures at the time.

However in June, Beijing went back in lockdown after a significant rise in cases and schools were shut once again, with businesses forced to close. Since then, the country largely succeeded in reducing the number of cases across the region. In October, there was reportedly another outbreak and 9 million people were set to be tested for the virus from the area of Quingdao. So largely, China is in the same position as many countries around the world as areas experience rises and falls in cases. But they benefit from a highly-functional testing and tracing system that allows contacts of coronavirus-positive people to be tracked and told to self-isolate. New Zealand Famous for their fast-acting response to the virus, New Zealand went into lockdown on March 25. This was four days after the government enforced strict measures to deal with the threat of the pandemic, which included the total closure of hospitality venues and leisure facilities. Following success in reducing the infection rate of the virus, New Zealand began to lift their lockdown restrictions one month later, on April 28. This allowed some activities to be resumed, such as fishing, and schools were open for all other in Year 10 and above on a voluntary basis. In May, further measures were lifted in New Zealand that saw bars and restaurants re-open along with most other venues. Social distancing measures were still in place but large parts of society were able to open back up again. Since then, New Zealand has gone back into lockdown for a short time but Auckland, the capital of the country, recently went into the lowest level of restrictions. In total, 25 people have died on coronavirus in the country, including three since the capital city had another lockdown imposed on them in August. France France imposed national lockdown restrictions on March 17 with some of the strictest rules in Europe. There was complete prohibited travel across the country, with all those leaving their homes having to have a document to prove their trip was essential. All hospitality and leisure businesses were closed. After restrictions were lifted, however, France has become one of the latest countries to resume lockdown after a significant rise in cases. President Emmanuel Macron announced the second national lockdown in late October and has said it will last until the end of November. People will only be able to leave their home for essential work or for medical reasons, as per the first lockdown. So it looks like France will be in lockdown in a similar way to England, with non-essential businesses like bars and restaurants closed into December. The news came after France reached their highest level of cases since April, with 33,000 new cases confirmed. This means that France has been in lockdown for over 7 months. Spain With one of the harshest lockdown systems in place in the world, Spain enforced restrictions on March 14 2020. Later in the month, it was announced that all non-essential workers must stay at home for two weeks. Then by the end of the month, Madrid had already recorded the most cases and deaths in the country.

Much like the UK, Spain has since battled with the virus and maintaining lockdown restrictions across the country. They first came out of lockdown earlier in the summer but now the capital is back under new restrictions. The partial lockdown began in late October in the city and the surrounding areas in the region, with people unable to leave except for essential reasons and the majority of the hospitality and leisure industries closed.

Video of the Week

While these are just some of the countries that have enforced new lockdown restrictions since they first took on measures back in the spring, they are largely representative of many countries around the world. In Europe, coronavirus cases have been surging and France isn’t the only country to resume a lockdown as England, as we know, and Germany both confirmed that they would be going back into a national lockdown.

Other countries such as Vietnam and Australia have had similar success to New Zealand with controlling the virus, however.