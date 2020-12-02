Pfizer vaccine: Which country developed it, how effective is it and who would be on the priority list?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

On November 9, news broke that pharmaceutical company Pfizer had made huge headway with their coronavirus vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine, along with several others now in production, has long been cited by government ministers as our main way out of the coronavirus pandemic and a chance to return to a more normal way of living, free of localised lockdowns in the future.

And now it looks like the end could be in sight as on December 2, the UK government became the first in the world to approve the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for widespread use. British regulator, MHRA, found that the vaccine was safe to be rolled out as early as next week, which means that immunisations will be available within just a few days to those who have been worst hit by the virus, such as elderly people in care homes.

MHRA Chief Executive, Dr June Raine said, “We have carried out a rigorous scientific assessment of all the available evidence of quality, safety and effectiveness. The public’s safety has always been at the forefront of our minds – safety is our watchword.

“I’m really pleased to say that the UK is now one step closer to providing a safe and effective vaccine to help in the fight against COVID-19 – a virus that has affected each and every one of us in some way – and in helping to save lives.

“We are globally recognised for requiring high standards of safety, quality and effectiveness for any vaccine. Our expert scientists and clinicians worked tirelessly, around the clock, carefully, scientifically, robustly and rigorously poring over hundreds of pages and tables of data, methodically reviewing the data.

“Vaccines are the most effective way to prevent infectious diseases. They save millions of lives worldwide.”

The coronavirus vaccine trials around the world have already made history but the Pfizer vaccine has become the fastest ever to go from idea to the final product, as it took under a year to follow the stages of scientific development that normally last a decade at least. Matt Hancock told BBC Breakfast in response to the good news, “I’m confident now with the news today that from spring, from Easter onwards, things are going to be better and we’re going to have a summer next year that everybody can enjoy.” Previously the health secretary said that the NHS was ready to start offering the new vaccine “as fast as safely as possible” to people in the UK but warned people that “even once we start to roll it out, we still need to look after ourselves, look after our community by following the rules and being careful to stop the spread of transmission.”

Although this means that lockdowns – the second of which England entered on November 5 – are not behind us just yet and circuit breaker lockdowns, along with tighter social distancing measures could be enforced in the New Year, it’s a hugely promising step forward in beating the virus. Especially as many have been looking at whether lockdown 2 worked in England, as discussions over the possibility of a January lockdown continue.

So where did the vaccine come from? Is it actually effective in preventing people from catching coronavirus? And importantly, who would receive the vaccine first?

These are all questions that people are asking following the news, as unlike the vaccines currently being produced by Oxford University (where volunteers have taken part in trials), this one was vaguely unheard of until recently.

Who developed the Pfizer Covid vaccine and in which country?

The Pfizer vaccine has been developed by an American corporation called Pfizer in New York and BioNTech, a German biotechnology company based in Mainz, Germany.

Pfizer is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world and over the years has been responsible for many of the essential medicines used by millions of people around the world. One of their most famous inventions is the EpiPen, which is used to treat allergic reactions, while anxiety sufferers might be familiar with Xanax, another of their medications.

However, BioNTech are the originators of the vaccine. Founded by two German scientists, the company normally develop cancer immunotherapies but during the pandemic, they have turned their attention to Covid-19.

How effective is the Pfizer vaccine?

The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine has been reported as 95% effective in the latest phase three trials, meaning that it prevented more than 9 out of 10 people from contracting the virus. This included efficiency across all age, gender, race and different ethnicity demographics, with adults over the age of 65 protected by over 94%.

The trial involved three phases and 43,538 people from six different countries. Each received two doses of either the vaccine or the placebo, with 90% of people protected from the virus within less than a month of having their jabs.

Out of more than 40,000 people who took part in the study, only 94 contracted coronavirus and as no serious safety concerns were reported, the vaccine is expected to be fast-tracked to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use.

However, a study and substantial reports won’t be confirmed until 164 people have contracted the virus to get a better understanding of how the vaccine works.

Dr Albert Bourla, Pfizer chairman and chief executive, has said in a statement that the success of the vaccine is immensely promising for both science and humanity: “The first set of results from our phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trials provides the initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent Covid-19.”

“We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development programme at a time when the world needs it most with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen.”

Other scientists such as John Bell, Regius professor of medicine at Oxford University, who is also involved with the Oxford coronavirus vaccine told the BBC that the Pfizer scientists had shown “an amazing level of efficacy” and he was hopeful that normality could return by spring.

“I’m the first guy to say that,” He said, “But I will say it with some confidence.”

As coronavirus is worse than the flu, the hope is that a vaccine will prevent the double threat of flu and Covid-19 in the years to come.

Who would be a priority for the Covid-19 vaccine in the UK?

Age is the biggest risk factor for Covid 19, so it’s likely that older people, those in care homes and their carers, will be the first priority for receiving the vaccine.

A prioritisation list published by the government confirms this as “older adults’ resident in a care home and care home workers” are first on the list, followed by “all those 80 years of age and over and health and social care workers”. After that the priority list works in this order…

All those 75 years of age and over

All those 70 years of age and over

All those 65 years of age and over

High-risk adults under 65 years of age

Moderate-risk adults under 65 years of age

All those 60 years of age and over

All those 55 years of age and over

All those 50 years of age and over

Rest of the population (priority to be determined)

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the government’s readiness to give people the vaccine as he told BBC Breakfast, “The NHS is ready, we’re prepared, I’ve put in the extra £150m today, the GPs and ready, we’re working with the pharmacists, the hospitals are going to play a very important role,”

It’s thought that much like the flu jab, the coronavirus vaccine will be delivered through care homes, GPs and pharmacists but also through specialised vaccination centres. However, in a press conference led by the Prime Minister on November 9, experts urged caution in getting too excited about the new vaccine just yet – due to the logistical hurdles that are still yet to be overcome with rolling out the vaccine.

The prime minister has warned time and time again that the biggest mistake the UK could make now would be to scale back on the restrictions, especially as the lockdown has come to an end now, as the country is in such a “critical moment” for fighting the virus.

He said earlier in November, “The death figures are tragically rising, running at an average of over 300 a day – sadly double where they were 24 days ago. The number of Covid patients in hospital has risen from just over 10,000 two weeks ago to nearly 13,000 on 5 November, and we are heading towards the levels of the previous peak.”

On December 1, according to NHS figures, this number had increased to 13,507 and 1,182 people with confirmed Covid-19 were on ventilation.

“Irrespective of whether there is a vaccine on the way or not, we must continue to do everything possible right now to bring the R down.” The prime minister added.

Would children be offered the Pfizer vaccine?

For now it looks as though that children under the age of 16 will not receive the vaccine unless they are extremely vulnerable due to other conditions. This is because children are at risk of catching the virus, but the symptoms of coronavirus in children are famously less severe and damaging than in adults.

It will be delivered to all those more vulnerable due to age and other factors first.

Are there any side effects of the vaccine?

The vaccine has been considered safe by the regulatory body in the UK but Pfizer did report two very minor side effects in their final study phase. According to their most recent data, 3.8% of participants in the trials experienced fatigue and 2% had a headache but these only lasted a day or so.

Some people who took part in the study in the US reported another one which was feeling like they were severely hungover, which naturally, has symptoms of the side effects reported by Pfizer.

Although each participant didn’t know whether they were given the placebo or the vaccine, some participants reportedly said they were able to tell they had been given the vaccine due to minor side effects like headaches or muscle aches. Press Association reported that one 44-year- old participant, Glenn Deshields from Texas, said that his side effects were like a “severe hangover” but they cleared up quickly. After he took an test that revealed antibodies for the virus, Deshields came to the conclusion that he had been given the vaccine.

It was also reported that a woman from Missouri experienced a fever, headache and body aches after she received her first injection, with supposedly worse side effects upon the second injection. However, it’s not been made clear whether the 45-year-old woman named only as Carrie had received the vaccine or the placebo.

These side effects, however, are sometimes similar to those experienced by the unlucky few who have a bad reaction to the flu vaccine – or other life-saving vaccines. They can’t be taken as essential evidence that the coronavirus vaccine causes negative side effects, as both participants who reported these symptoms were of similar age and there are still questions over how the Pfizer vaccine affects different age groups and ethnicities.

What is the population of England and how many Pfizer Covid vaccines has the government bought?

As of 2018, there were 55.98 million people living in England alone and the government has currently bought 40 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer, but because each person needs two doses of the jab for full vaccination, we currently have enough to vaccinate 20 million people.

This might only be just under a third of the population but it’s a start. The Pfizer vaccine is also just one of the several currently in production, including the Oxford University with AstraZeneca plc vaccine, which was proven to be highly effective in protecting people against Covid-19 in the final phase three of the trial back in November.

If it’s deemed safe and effective by the regulatory body then the Oxford vaccine will join the 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and the 2million secured doses of the Moderna jab in creating a vaccination programme for the UK.