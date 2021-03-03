We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lateral flow tests will become a part of the weekly routine when children go back to school after lockdown, but what is a lateral flow test exactly and where can you order one from?

Scientists and the government know so much more about Covid now compared to when schools closed during the UK’s first lockdown. This includes how it spreads and the best way to protect people from potential infection. This has led to new procedures being put in place in schools, such as secondary school pupils wearing masks in the classroom and increased social distancing in classrooms.

Lateral flow tests are the latest safety precaution to be introduced in educational settings and will be implemented in March when schools return after the current lockdown. This is because Covid symptoms in kids tend to be mild or they can be asymptomatic, meaning they can spread the virus to friends, family or teachers without knowing it. Lateral flow tests detect the virus whether you show symptoms or not – so testing in schools should help prevent spikes in coronavirus cases.

What is a lateral flow test?

Lateral flow tests are carried out using a hand-held device with an absorbent pad at one end and a small window for the reading on the other side. Inside the test is a strip of test paper that changes colour when Covid-19 proteins (antigens) are detected.

This simple test is easy to use as you take a sample from the back of your throat, near the tonsils and from the nose, using a swab. This swab is then dipped into a solution to extract the proteins. The solution is dripped onto the device’s testing pad and the reaction on the paper gives the result.

If the result is negative, one line next to the ‘C’ on the external casing of the test will appear. But if the result is positive, two lines will appear. One is next to the ‘C’ and the other is next to the ‘T’.

Results on lateral testing devices are quick – often available precisely 30 minutes after the solution is applied.

Anyone who tests positive for coronavirus with the lateral flow test must follow self-isolation rules immediately and inform the NHS of the test result.

Although a negative result means that an active coronavirus infection was not found at the time of the test, it doesn’t guarantee that you don’t have the virus. It’s still important to follow social distancing guidelines, wash your hands frequently and wear a face covering.

Lateral flow tests aren’t historically just for coronavirus though. The most common type of lateral flow test is the home pregnancy test, which reads the proteins in urine to detect pregnancy.

How to order a lateral flow test

To order a lateral flow test online, you have to visit the government’s website.

Here, you can order one to your home – but you have to meet the following criteria for this.

Must be 18 or older

Live in England

You must not have any coronavirus symptoms

Do not order a lateral flow test if you have been told to self-isolate

You or someone in your household, childcare or support bubble must attend a primary or secondary school, go to sixth form or college, or work at one of these places.

You must not have the facilities to get a test from a test site or your workplace.

Anyone who doesn’t meet this criteria should seek out an in-person test at one of the many covid test sites currently being set up in local councils.

How accurate are lateral flow tests

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that lateral flow tests are 70% effective at detecting Covid-19 proteins in people who are not showing symptoms. This number comes from research by the Porton Down lab and the University of Oxford, carried out in November last year.

They found that the “overall sensitivity” of the test was 76.8%, with over 95% of people with high “viral loads” detected by the test.

However, this is disputed by a SAGE report which reveals that lateral flow tests were only 48% accurate at picking up the Covid-19 proteins.

The report compared the performance of the lateral flow tests used in the mass-testing pilot scheme in Liverpool last year, with the PCR tests that the UK uses as standard for people with symptoms.

With such disparity, it’s fair to ask where this huge difference comes from. And importantly, which number is correct?

The Porton Down and University of Oxford teams who conducted the research cited by Matt Hancock found that the lateral flow tests were most accurate (79%) when they were carried out by the lab’s scientists, followed by trained healthcare workers (73%). They were the least accurate when conducted by “self-trained members of the public” (58%).

The lower percentage is a lot closer to the 48% given by the SAGE report, suggesting that when the lateral flow tests are conducted by members of the public, they tend to be less accurate.

In turn, this means that when the tests are being conducted in schools, they are likely to be less than 70% effective at detecting Covid-19 proteins. The chances of finding a positive case will increase, however, when the second lateral flow test is conducted on the students three days afterwards.

Who can have a lateral flow test?

Anyone who doesn’t have any symptoms of coronavirus can have a lateral flow test in a whole range of settings.

If you are having your test at a site, you don’t have to book in advance. You also don’t have to be associated with the mass testing programme happening in schools. The government is urging those who haven’t been working from home throughout the third lockdown to be tested as well.

Most of the tests are conducted at asymptomatic test sites. These are largely placed within the community at schools, universities, care home and in workplaces.