What is Tier 4 lockdown and what are the new restrictions?

Much of the country has been left disappointed after Boris Johnson introduced a brand new Tier 4 on Saturday in a bid to tackle the ongoing covid-19 pandemic – but what is Tier 4 and what are the new restrictions?

During an emergency press conference on Saturday afternoon, the prime minister plunged much of the South and South East of England into stricter lockdown – now known as Tier 4.

The new measures call for people to stay at home, not to travel, not to stay over night and calls for all non-essential shops, leisure centres, gyms and health and beauty salons to close.

The decision comes just days after the prime minister said it would be “inhumane” to cancel Christmas. But, with a new strain of the virus prevalent in the South, Boris said the situation had “deteriorated” and action must be taken.

While, according to the prime minister, “there is no evidence the variant causes more severe illness or higher mortality” it “does appear to be passed on significantly more easily”.

What is Tier 4 and what are the new restrictions?

Tier 4 restrictions are similar to the ones imposed during the full lockdown that happened back in March. The advice is simply to stay home, and avoid all but necessary travel or face fines for breaking lockdown.

It is a new level that has been added to the current tier system in place across the country to try and tackle the new variant of the covid-19 virus, that is rising predominantly in the South and South East.

You must work from home, if possible, but can travel to work if such work cannot be completed at home. All non-essential shops will close and gyms and leisure facilities will close. Places of worship will remain open.

People in Tier 4 cannot travel into other tiers and must not stay overnight.

They must also not travel abroad.

Individuals can meet one other person, outdoors only.

Exercise is unlimited.

The areas in Tier 4 will be reviewed in two weeks time on 30th December and there is still the prospect of a January lockdown.

Which parts of the country are in Tier 4?

All of those parts of the South and South East of the Country that were in Tier 3 have moved into Tier 4 as of Sunday 20th December. This includes: Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes, some local authorities in Essex (Basildon, Braintree, Brentwood, Castle Point, Chelmsford, Epping Forest, Harlow, Maldon, Rochford, Southend-on-Sea and Thurrock), some local authorities in Hertfordshire (Broxbourne, Hertsmere, Three Rivers and Watford), Peterborough, all 32 boroughs of London plus the City of London, Berkshire (Bracknell Forest, Reading, Slough, West Berkshire, Windsor and Maidenhead, and Wokingham), Buckinghamshire, Gosport, Havant and Portsmouth, Hastings and Rother, Hertfordshire, Kent and Medway and Surrey (excluding Waverley). Are the rules still being relaxed at Christmas in Tier 4? No. The rules state that individual families must celebrate Christmas alone, and not mix with other members of their family that do not live with them. With the covid-19 vaccine being rolled out across the country in the coming months, Boris said there is “hope” for normality to resume soon, but sacrifices must be made to save lives in the meantime. He explained, “Yes, Christmas this year will be very different, but we must be realistic. We are sacrificing our chance to see loved ones this Christmas, so we have a better chance of protecting their lives so we can see them at future Christmases.”

While Tiers 1, 2 and 3 have not been hit as hard by the government’s latest announcement, the relaxation of lockdown over Christmas has been limited from five days to just one day across the festive season.

This means, if you live in a Tier 1, Tier 2 or Tier 3 area you must only mix with those three other households in your Christmas Bubble on Christmas Day, and must not stay overnight.