Just two ingredients, 15 minutes and this simple tip to clean casserole dishes - here's how

If you own a casserole dish then you HAVE to try this TikTok cleaning hack...

TikTok is awash with some of the best life hacks out there - from Mrs Hinch cleaning tips to cheap and easy recipe ideas - all promising to save time, money, energy or all three on our least favourite chores. And keen cooks will know that cleaning an oven or cleaning an air fryer among other kitchen appliances are some of the most arduous tasks out there, thanks to the burnt on food.

Meanwhile, those with a casserole dish will know it takes a lot of elbow grease to get these stylish bits of kitchenware clean, which is why we were so excited when was found this cleaning hack that takes little more than 15 minutes - and all you need is water and baking soda.

Verified TikTok user and cleaning expert Caroline Solomon (opens in new tab) posted the hack on her page, where she also shares organising and decluttering tips with her 224 thousand followers.

In the video, Caroline films herself cleaning her casserole dish by boiling water inside before adding baking soda. She then leaves the mixture to simmer before pouring the water away - along with most of the dirt and grease. The remaining marks scrape away easily with a plastic spatula, before rinsing out the dish with soap and water.

How to clean a casserole dish

Pour 4 cups of water in your casserole dish and bring to the boil Add 2 tablespoons of baking soda Leave to simmer for 1-2 minutes Turn the heat off and cover for 15 minutes Pour out the water and scape any burnt bits with a spatula Fill the casserole dish with warm water and soap and rinse as usual

In the video, Caroline shares a clip of her casserole dish after trying the hack, which has been transformed from before she cleaned it. Viewers were impressed with the video too, with one TikTok user commenting, "Thank you! Worked for me," while another said, "works perfectly".

And if you're looking for more time-saving cleaning hacks, check out this electric toothbrush cleaning hack and this viral TikTok video hack for getting rid of oil stains on clothes. Plus, TOWIE star Lauren Pope has shared a simple wet wipe hack that she uses when changing her baby.

