What is a Worm Moon and how can you see it this March?

The weeks certainly feel like they are flying by as we start approaching spring and with another full moon brings another hidden message as we look at what is a Worm Moon and how to see it?

There's a lot the sky can tell you about the world we live in, whether it's a simple weather forecast or what time of day it is and it looks like the Worm Moon is another sign that spring is on its way, as we look at all you need to know about its meaning and how best to see it...

What is a Worm Moon?

A Worm Moon is also known as the 'Lentern Moon' which means Spring Moon and is the name given to the March Full Moon. Celebrity psychic and astrologer, Inbaal Honigman tells Goodto.com, "The name Worm moon refers to the full moon in March, reaching its peak this year on 7th March. For the past few years, we have favoured the Native American names for the full moons, therefore the Worm Moon takes its name from March being the month that different types of worms start emerging from the warming earth and trees, encouraging birds to come and feed.

Inbaal continued, "It is also known as the Sugar moon, as the sap starts emerging from maple trees. It may be also known as the Goose moon or the Wind Strong moon."

How to see a Worm Moon and what to do during Worm Moon time

You can best see a Worm Moon on Tuesday, 7th March at 12.40pm GMT when it will reach peak illumination. Astrologer Inbaal advises, "The full moon during Pisces season is always the Virgo full moon, since the moon sign is always opposite to the sun sign during the full moon. Virgo is a neat and organised sign and it calls on us to start making plans, so that we are prepared for the coming seasons."

"Gratitude creates miracles, so take out your gratitude journal (opens in new tab) and write down what it is that you are thankful for, under the light of the Worm moon," Inbaal added.

How to see the Worm Moon - Tips from Parkdean Resorts

Get up high! - The further up you are, the better your chance of a clear sky to see the stars. Take a hike in your local area and explore the surroundings to find the perfect stargazing spot! The further you are away from light pollution the better chance you'll have of seeing the stars. Moons always rise in the east and set in the west - so follow this direction in your search. Research what you’re looking at - Enhance the stargazing experience and download Star Chart free on ARenabled Apple or Android devices. Star Chart allows you to point the camera at the sky and will tell you exactly what is up there! Use the Time and Date website for the best chance of spotting the planets! - Time and Date allows you to input your location, before generating information about when the planets are most visible! With lots of helpful information about what's in the universe, this is a great way to educate the family about the wonders of space.

The best beaches to see the Worm Moon

Parkdean Resorts has compiled a list of the best UK beaches you can visit to see the Worm Moon...

Hengistbury Head Beach, Bournemouth - Hengistbury Head Beach is the best beach for stargazing with 1,718 “excellent“ reviews with its sky measuring at a four on the Bortle Scale. Bring your furry friends along to stargaze too, as Hengistbury Head Beach is open and unrestricted to dogs all year round!

- Hengistbury Head Beach is the best beach for stargazing with 1,718 “excellent“ reviews with its sky measuring at a four on the Bortle Scale. Bring your furry friends along to stargaze too, as Hengistbury Head Beach is open and unrestricted to dogs all year round! Brighton Beach, East Sussex - Brighton Beach in East Sussex is the second-best UK beach for stargazing, with 2,012 “excellent” reviews. This pebbly beach has 172 activities nearby, including its famous Palace Pier where you’ll find adrenaline-pumping rides.

- Brighton Beach in East Sussex is the second-best UK beach for stargazing, with 2,012 “excellent” reviews. This pebbly beach has 172 activities nearby, including its famous Palace Pier where you’ll find adrenaline-pumping rides. Weymouth Beach, Dorset - Weymouth Beach in Dorset is the third-best UK beach for stargazing, with 4,261 “excellent” reviews! The sky visibility here measures 5 on the Bortle Scale, clear enough to enjoy the mystery of the sky in its full glory! This beach is open 24 hours so you can watch the stars for as long as you like.

- Weymouth Beach in Dorset is the third-best UK beach for stargazing, with 4,261 “excellent” reviews! The sky visibility here measures 5 on the Bortle Scale, clear enough to enjoy the mystery of the sky in its full glory! This beach is open 24 hours so you can watch the stars for as long as you like. Bournemouth Beach, Dorset - Bournemouth Beach is the fourth-best beach for stargazing and is a great date spot even after the sun has set.

- Bournemouth Beach is the fourth-best beach for stargazing and is a great date spot even after the sun has set. Crantock Beach, Cornwall - Crantock Beach in Cornwall, which has a ranking of four on the Bortle Scale, perfect for stargazing! At Crantock Beach you’ll find 52 nearby activities, perfect for all the family to enjoy!

