When can you come out of Covid isolation – and are the quarantine rules ending soon?

When can you come out of Covid isolation? While cases remain high, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly planning to ditch Covid regulations for England. This would make it legal to go out and about while infected with the virus.

The plans have been in place since January, when Boris Johnson announced that he was dropping Covid-19 regulations in March. However most recently, he revealed a “positive trend” in the data that allows for plans to move forward. While assuring that the plans would come with guidance, the PM said that moving the date was the result of the “hard work of the British people” paying off. But some medical experts have warned that lifting restrictions sends a message that the pandemic is “over” too soon.

With discussions about whether we will go back into lockdown this year still going on in some circles, the decision to end isolation early for millions is certainly a controversial one. So what are the rules right now?

When can you come out of Covid isolation?

You can come out of isolation in England 5 full days after testing positive for Covid, as long as you have a negative lateral flow test on day 5 and day 6. Anyone who still tests positive after two lateral flow tests days apart should continue to isolate for the full 10-day period, as stated by the UK’s Health Security Agency. As the two lateral flow tests will confirm whether you’re still infectious with the virus, the need for them to both be negative before exiting isolation is “crucial”, government guidance says.

The second of the two tests must be taken no earlier than the fifth day of isolation. The second one has to be taken the following day. If you are positive on day 5 of isolation, a negative test is a requirement on day 6 and day 7. This has been the rule since January 17, when the guidelines changed the isolation period from 7 days. It was around the same time that the government’s Plan B, a response to new symptoms of the Omicron variant, was scrapped as well.

The default isolation period is 10 days. However, if you are still testing positive on day 6 and 7 then you should continue to quarantine until you reach the 10-day mark.

During the isolation period as it is now, you must not leave your home for any reason. The current government guidance stipulates that you can exercise with Covid inside your home if you’re feeling well enough, but you can’t go outside for anything other than an emergency. This includes trips to buy food or medicines. And you also should not allow people inside your home during this period either.

Anyone who is able to leave quarantine on or before day 6 is “strongly advised” to wear a mask. It’s also suggested that those leaving isolation avoid close contact and stay away from poorly ventilated spaces, working from home if they can, to avoid any chance of spreading the virus as lateral flow tests can be false negative.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said, “After reviewing all of the evidence, we’ve made the decision to reduce the minimum self-isolation period to 5 full days in England. These 2 tests are critical to these balanced and proportionate plans and I’d urge everyone to take advance of the capacity we’ve built up in tests so we can restore more freedom to this country, whilst we are keeping everyone safe.”

Both the health secretary and the PM have stressed the need for two jabs for freedoms that the change brings. This includes the Covid booster jab, which is still available at many walk-in clinics and GP surgeries. Last year, the Mr Javid told BBC Radio 4 that the booster programme was the country’s “new national mission”. “In terms of the public health of this country, there is nothing more important than this booster programme,” he said.

Is self isolation ending?

Yes, according to Boris Johnson’s latest plans, self isolation for those with Covid-19 is ending on February 24. People will not have to go into work if they have the virus. But the restrictions that require people to quarantine for 5 days when positive are over.

The rules were due to end on March 24 this year, following an announcement by the PM in January. But he hinted that if there was positive data, the restrictions would end earlier. Mr Johnson explained, “Providing the current encouraging tends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions, including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive, a full month early.”

He did stress there would still be guidance though. And added that going to work while testing positive would still be off the cards. “That would not be what we are recommending,” he said. “What we would simply be doing is removing the domestic regulations which relate to isolation.“But obviously in the same way that someone with fly, we wouldn’t recommend they go to work, we would never recommend anyone goes to work when they have an infectious disease.”

However, there’s already been a wave of backlash from charities, unions and scientists against the decision. Many have accused Boris Johnson of trying to distract from the controversy around the Downing Street parties, following the publication of the Sue Gray report. Speaking to Kay Burley on Sky News, Professor Devi Sridhar of Edinburgh University Medical School said, “I don’t think it’ll be a welcome surprise to most people. To release isolation…isolation is about stopping someone who’s infectious passing that on to someone else… it’s, I think, too early right now.

“We have great lateral flow tests,” she continued. “They identify if someone has a high viral load if they’re infectious. We have a system where if you test negative on day five or day six you can get out of isolation. I don’t know why you’d change that right now when we still have over 200 deaths a day to Covid. If you look at the timing, it’s really clearly to make headlines today and distract from the problems the Prime Minister is facing. Which is that…he seems to have broken lockdown rules.”

England’s move to ditch coronavirus regulations is also stark contrast with other UK nations. Scotland, for example, has Covid-related powers in place until September 24 following a recent extension. Legislation in the country still includes mandatory face masks and vaccine passports in some public settings.

Are the rules for travelling changing?

Yes, along with the rules on when can you come out of Covid isolation, these are changing too. Rules for those looking to go on holiday from the UK are being relaxed on Friday February 11 2022. Anyone coming into the country with two jabs will not have to take any Covid tests. Unvaccinated passengers will not have to isolate either – but they will have to take tests.

Everyone, regardless of their vaccination status, will have to fill in a passenger locator form.

It’s important to note, however, that these rules apply to those entering the UK only. Every country has the right to refuse entry based on vaccination, testing or other requirements. Spain, for example, has recently announced that they will not admit anyone over 12 without proof of a double vaccination. Ahead of the school half-term, it’s caused chaos for many families looking for a splash of February sunshine.