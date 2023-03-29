Which planets are aligned tonight? Planetary parade - how to see it and the best time explained

As Pluto enters Aquarius - which in itself is a rarity as it takes 248 years for the planet just to orbit the sun - its got stargazers asking Which Planets are aligned tonight? As we look at all you need to know about the planetary alignment.

Pluto has been in the star sign Capricorn since 2008 and it's about to make a transition. And if you're wondering what it might mean for you, according to TikTok user, The Pattern (opens in new tab) , which has 67.I1K followers, it represents "death, rebirth and transformation" - it is said to "reveal the shadow in whatever it touches". Its explanation has been viewed by 2.2m users.

Since its last alignment in 2008 it shed light on the financial collapse and its imminent transition to Aquarius is expected to bring "consciousness" and "revolutionary energy" with i.

Pluto is expected to remain in Aquarius until 11th June before retrograding back over the year before it ends in Aquarius 2024 where it will stay for a further two decades.

A we look at all you need to know about the planetary alignment...

Which Planets are aligned tonight?

The planets Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Uranus, Venus all line up for the last time until 2040, and the Moon is also close by. The spectacular event, which Nasa has described as a planetary parade, won't take place again for another 17 years. But what is rare is that Uranus will be seen, and this planet isn’t usually visible, NASA astronomer Bill Cooke told the AP (opens in new tab).

Prior to this one, the last five planet alignment was visible in June 2022.

How to see the Planetary parade

You have the best chance of seeing the planetary parade if you go outside at sunset, right after the sun goes down. Mr Cooke added, "Look west, you'll see these planets strung out in a line extending about 50 degrees or so."

The Lowell Observatory in Arizona advised, "Jupiter, Venus, and Mars will be easy to spot, as they shine very brightly. Mars will be located closest to the Moon, distinguishable by its reddish glow, and Venus will be one of the brightest objects in the sky.

They added, “Mercury and Uranus will be a bit more difficult to spot, so this will be a great time to use binoculars or a telescope if you have them on hand. If not, you will be able to see them with your unaided eye if you look closely and eliminate any unnecessary light sources in your viewing area.”

One stargazer urged, "Be sure to get out and look up over the next two nights - you don’t want to miss this!"

Be sure to get out and look up over the next two nights - you don’t want to miss this! #astronomy #planets #alignment #planetaryalignment pic.twitter.com/ui35xMmyMHMarch 27, 2023 See more

When is the best time to see the Planetary parade?

The best time to see the astronomical phenomenon was just after sunset on 28 March, with both Mercury and Jupiter set to disappear from view within an hour of the Sun going down. But the alignment is expected to remain in the sky for a few weeks yet, according to astronomy website and app Star Walk (opens in new tab).

It will be possible to view the alignment from anywhere on Earth, so long as the weather is clear, there is not too much light pollution, and the view of the western sky is unobstructed.

So check out the sunset times near you and these can be noted by visiting Timeanddate.com (opens in new tab)'s sun calculator.

