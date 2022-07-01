When is Johanna Konta's baby due and who is her husband? Possible due month for retired English tennis star

Former British No 1 Johanna Konta is expecting her first child and many are curious to know when is she due?

She's a familiar face in the world of British tennis, having spent just under a decade competing for her adopted country in a number of Grand slam competitions. Since her retirement, Johanna has swapped her on-court appearances for presenting duties off - currently popping up in coverage of this year's Wimbledon.

Wimbledon 2022 has already British seeds Sir Andy Murray (opens in new tab) and Emma Raducanu knocked out - plus with Roger Federer not playing (opens in new tab), many are now curious as to who will be taking on who in the Wimbledon 2022 final (opens in new tab). Having had many of her own experiences at the English tennis tournament, Johanna is now focused on family life and the upcoming arrival of a certain new member.

When is Johanna Konta's baby due?

Johanna Konta has not shared when her baby is due to be born. Many expectant parents choose to announce their pregnancy after the 12 week mark. Johanna announced her pregnancy in early May, meaning she could be due in around five months' time, in November 2022.

However, lots of people choose to announce the pregnancy much later, which could be the case with Johanna as she already had a little bump when she shared the happy news.

Speculation that Johanna might be pregnant arose around January this year - following her retirement in December. And Johanna actually spoke out about the questions she was bombarded with - that wouldn't necessarily be asked to her male counterparts.

"I'm not sure they're asking Rafa Nadal when he was finally going to marry his girlfriend before he did, or when he is going to have kids," she said in an interview with The Telegraph (opens in new tab).

"One, it's a very personal decision and, you know, I think it can be a bit insensitive, especially for people who maybe don't want to [have children] or have other difficulties," she added.

No further news has been shared of the baby's gender or potential name.

Who is Johanna Konta's husband?

Johanna is married to film producer and photographer Jackson Wade. He is originally from Newton Aycliffe in County Durham and is the co-owner of 90SecondStory, which creates films and videos for other businesses throughout the U.K.

He also started the watch company William Wade (opens in new tab), plus he helped start the company 2T Sports Management. The two have been together for quite some time and share a house together in London.

In a 2019 interview with Hello! magazine, (opens in new tab) Johanna said of their relationship: "My boyfriend empowers me.

"He encourages me to trust my own decisions and be who I am, because he says I’m awesome – so therefore I should believe it too."

When did Johanna Konta and Jackson Wade marry?

The couple married on 11 December 2021, just ten days after Johanna retired from tennis. They got engaged on 17th May 2021, on Johanna's 30th birthday.

Speaking about the proposal to Hello Magazine last June, Johanna said: “I'm happy, I mean obviously we got engaged on my birthday which was about a month ago so it's been some time since we got engaged. I've gotten used to it already - it's been really nice."

She added that the proposal "was kind of a surprise but at the same time it wasn't."

When did Johanna Konta retire from tennis?

Johanna Konta officially retired from professional tennis on 1 December 2021. The 30-year-old made the announcement via social media in a post titled "Grateful". "This is the word that I've probably been used to the most during my career, and is the word that I feel explains it best at the end," she wrote.

"My playing career has come to an end, and I am so incredibly grateful for the career that it turned out to be," further read the post.

A little update from me 👋 pic.twitter.com/L1tpjDHW1oDecember 1, 2021 See more

Konta's career highlights include becoming the first British player since Virginia Wade to make the semi-finals at Wimbledon in 2017. The former British No 1 also took home the trophy for the Miami Open in the same year and peaked at No 4 in the world rankings.

In the last few years of her career, Konta battled with a persistent knee injury.

Sydney-born Konta moved to Europe as a teenager to pursue her tennis dreams. Settling in Eastbourne, she became a British citizen in 2012.

