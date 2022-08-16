Adele reveals son Angelo’s music ‘obsession’ - and it’s not his Grammy-winning mum…

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Adele has revealed her son Angelo’s music “obsession” he reads “all the lyrics of” and it’s not his Grammy-winning mum.

Adele (opens in new tab) fans have been given a serious treat as the singer has got candid about everything from her relationship with her boyfriend Rich Paul to time with her nine-year-old son Angelo. Earlier this year her choice of a very eye-catching ring at the BRIT Awards sparked further interest in her personal life as people wondered if Adele is engaged (opens in new tab). And although she hasn’t confirmed wedding bells will soon be ringing, she’s said she’s “obsessed” with Rich Paul (opens in new tab) and will “absolutely” marry him one day in the future.

Adele also opened up more about her son, whom she co-parents (opens in new tab) with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, disclosing Angelo’s music “obsession”. And even though his famous mum has won everything from Grammys to Brit Awards, it’s someone else's lyrics he’s eager to discuss after school…

(Image credit: Photo by Jim Dyson/Redferns via Getty)

Speaking during an enlightening interview with Elle (opens in new tab), it was revealed that the day after she sat down to talk all things Adele, the award-winning star was set to fly to London to take Angelo to a Billie Eilish concert at the O2 Arena. She explained that her son is “obsessed” with the Ocean Eyes singer and that listening to her lyrics is often his go-to after-school pastime.

“He’ll go up to [his room] after school and read all the lyrics and then he’ll want to discuss them,” Adele explained.

Whilst Angelo’s currently “obsessed” with checking out the intricacies of Billie Eilish’s lyrics, weaving emotional tales through carefully crafted songs is also Adele’s forte. Though she also switched up her usual style slightly on her 30 Album when she included heartbreaking voice notes to and from Angelo (opens in new tab) on the track, My Little Love.

Adele also discussed how she hopes her songs can help Angelo to understand one day why his parents are no longer together. Discussing this with British Vogue (opens in new tab) last year, she explained, “My son has had a lot of questions. Really good questions, really innocent questions, that I just don’t have an answer for.” Like? “‘Why can’t you still live together?’”

She continued, “I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness. It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal.”

(Image credit: Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)

As well as hoping to give some level of explanation about her and Simon's divorce through 30, Adele also dedicated the album to Angelo and their incredible bond shines through whenever she gives special insights into their life. The proud mum described him last year as a “lot of fun, he’s a very lovely, lovely little boy” during an interview with Fleur East on the Hits Radio Show.

So although Angelo’s music “obsession” might not currently be his own mum’s music, their wonderful relationship seems to be cherished by both Adele and her son.