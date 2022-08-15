Adele says she's 'obsessed' with boyfriend Rich Paul and will 'absolutely' marry him

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Adele has opened up about her relationship with Rich Paul, admitting she's 'happier than ever.'

The singer had many of her fans asking, is Adele engaged? after she walked the red carpet with an unmissable rock on her ring finger at the BRIT awards in February. But while, she's denied being engaged, Adele has admitted that she'd like to get married again.

Gushing about her 40-year-old sports agent partner, Adele, who shares nine-year-old son Angelo with ex Simon Konecki, said in an interview with ELLE: "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids."

The global star added: "I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music."

When asked if the ring she's been wearing on her wedding finger is an engagement ring, Adele said: "Well! Well. Well, I'm not married," adding: "I'm just in loooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married. I'm not engaged. I just love high-end jewellery, boy!"

Adele also opened up about cancelling her Las Vegas shows with just 24 hours notice at the start of the year.

She was due to perform 24 shows - two shows every weekend until April as part of Weekends With Adele series - at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum starting on Friday 21st January but she took to social media to express her upset over the heartbreaking decision to postpone all of the gig dates.

Revealing the reason behind the cancellation, Adele said at the time: "Half of my team have Covid and it's been impossible to finish the show."

Speaking about the previously cancelled shows, which will now start in November, the singer said: "It was the worst moment in my career, by far. By far. I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating.

"There was just no soul in it," she added. "The stage setup wasn't right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.

"The first couple of months were really, really hard. I was embarrassed. Right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna f**king nail it."

Happy news all round, then!