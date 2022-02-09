We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Adele left fans disappointed after cancelling her Las Vegas residency, but now the singer has got us all asking the same question – is she engaged?

Adele has skyrocketed back into the public eye since her Adele 30 album dropped in November 2021. Having announced tour dates there are many people excitedly waiting with their Adele tickets to see her this year. Though others were left seriously disappointed and asking themselves why Adele cancelled her residency after travelling to see her in Las Vegas last month.

Now the Hello singer has stepped out for the first time since the cancellation as she scooped up Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year at the Brit Awards 2022.

But whilst fans were delighted to see Adele’s awe-inspiring talent recognised, they couldn’t help noticing a particularly eye-catching piece of jewellery the star chose for the occasion.

Unsurprisingly this has led to more than a few questions over her relationship status but is Adele engaged after all?

Is Adele engaged?

Despite so many people speculating over a possible proposal, Adele hasn’t officially confirmed she’s engaged. Though there’s one pretty unmissable sign that she could be preparing to tie the knot in the not-too-distant future.

Opting for a black Armani Privé dress, Adele really knows how to pick accessories as she sported a colossal pear-shaped diamond ring on a very significant finger.

The stunning piece is reportedly a Lorraine Schwartz design and given Adele’s choice to wear it on her ring finger at such a prominent event, it’s perhaps no surprise that she’s sparked a frenzy of engagement rumours.

Taking to social media many people have posted their excitement at what the huge rock could mean for the singer’s romantic future.

Presenter and Showbiz journalist Ellie Phillips wrote, “Ermm… Did Adele just casually let the world know she’s engaged to Rich Paul by wearing this WHOPPER teardrop diamond ring at the #Brits”.

“ADELE OH MY GOD wait a min- is she engaged? Did I miss something?” commented one fan in serious excitement.

Another seemed to agree, writing “Look at that @Adele ring though”.

So whilst Adele might have remained silent so far on the subject of a potential engagement, that hasn’t stopped fans from hoping and dreaming of wedding bells for the hitmaker. Now it seems we’ll all just have to wait and see whether Adele herself will address *that* ring over the coming days…

Who is Adele’s boyfriend and how long have they been together?

Back in September 2021 Adele confirmed a new romance with Rich Paul when she posted their very first Instagram snap together. Her beau is a sports super agent and founder and CEO of Klutch Sports Group and the loved-up couple have been spotted frequently out and about together ever since, including at a basketball game in October.

Rumours first emerged about a possible relationship between Adele and Rich a few months earlier, though it’s thought they’ve still been together for less than a year in 2022.

Their relationship blossomed after she and her ex-husband Simon Konecki, with whom she co-parents son Angelo, finalised their divorce. The former couple announced their separation in 2019 and Adele has opened up on the wound she fears “won’t ever heal” following their divorce.

Now she’s found love again with Rich Paul, many fans will be hoping that her Brits ring is a sign Adele really is engaged…