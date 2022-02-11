We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Adele has made an exciting baby announcement after breaking her silence on rumoured ‘engagement’ to her boyfriend Rich Paul.

Adele might have just scooped up three more prestigious awards at the Brits 2022, but her personal life has captured just as much attention from fans in recent days. Many were left wondering – is Adele is engaged? after the singer walked the red carpet with an unmissable rock on her ring finger at the awards show. Now Adele has finally broken her silence on the rumours and even hinted at having some equally exciting plans in the future.

Speaking out during her upcoming appearance on the Graham Norton Show, Adele was reportedly asked by the popular host if she was engaged. According to Metro.co.uk, she cryptically replied, “If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?”

But whilst this might not have cleared up the swirling engagement speculation, there was something else Adele hinted at. The singer discussed cancelling her Las Vegas residency but assured Graham that her residency would go ahead in 2022. It has to, she reportedly explained, because she has huge “plans” for next year.

“I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-arsed show and I can’t do that. People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now,” Adele began.

“The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time. It is absolutely 100% happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year.”

She is then said to have followed this up with the mind-blowingly exciting remark, “Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!”

Although Adele’s comments are of course not confirmation of any baby news, she could be seen to have hinted that her plans for 2023 revolve around welcoming a new arrival to the family. She confirmed her romance with Rich Paul, a sports agent on Instagram last September after her marriage to Simon Konecki ended in separation in 2019.

The former couple co-parent nine-year-old Angelo and Adele dedicated her 30 album to him. Whilst he’s currently an only child, there’ll certainly be hundreds of Adele fans excitedly hoping for Adele to make a baby announcement in the future.

The Hello singer told radio presenter Fleur East on the Hits Radio Show last year that Angelo isn’t at all fazed by having a famous mum. She said, “The other day he was telling me how many YouTube followers I have is nowhere near as many as the big gamers. I was like, ‘Okay cheers kid, thanks for that.’ He’s not really aware of it yet”.

“But he’s great, he’s a lot of fun, he’s a very lovely, lovely little boy”, Adele added proudly.