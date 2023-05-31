Al Pacino set to become a dad for fourth time at 83 as his girlfriend is pregnant with their first child

Al Pacino is set to become a dad for the fourth time aged 83 as his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, is pregnant with their first child.

The Hollywood actor, who is best-known for his roles in the Godfather trilogy and Scarface already has three children to two different women - 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex-girlfriend Beverly D'Angelo and daughter Julie Marie, 33, with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant.

And his people have since confirmed to TMZ, that the actor is due to become a dad again following news that his girlfriend Noor Alfallah is expecting their first child together.

And while Al will know how to get a baby to sleep from his previous three children, for Noor it will be her first time as a mother. But their wealthy lifestyle means they shouldn't have to worry about saving for a baby like the rest of us, who often worry about the cost of raising a child.

Noor, who is said to have been officially dating Al since April 2022, is around 32-weeks pregnant.

And Al follows in the footsteps of Robert De Niro who became a mature dad aged 79, when he just welcomed his seventh child with Tiffany Chen.

(Image credit: Getty)

Al's girlfriend is said to 'mostly date very rich older men' - having previously been in a relationship with Mick Jagger, 79 when Mick was 74 and she was 22.

Noor recently paid tribute to her mum on Mother's Day, telling her "I Love You" and has an Instagram filled with snaps taken at lavish events, holidays and gatherings.

She grew up in the exclusive Beverly Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles and she studied at the UCLA School of Film and Television, before going on to secure a job as a film producer.

A post shared by Noor (@nooralfallah) A photo posted by on

Noor has previously spoken out about age-difference relationships, telling Hello about the age-gap between her and ex- Mick, "Our ages didn't matter to me. The heart doesn't know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me."

She added, "The heart doesn't know what it sees, it only knows what it feels."

And she is expected to take the same stance this time around, now she's due to give birth to her first child with an older Al.