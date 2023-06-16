Al Pacino’s girlfriend has given birth and he reveals the unique baby name as he becomes a dad again at 83

Al Pacino's girlfriend has given birth to his fourth child and he's revealed the unique baby name as he becomes a dad again at 83.

The Godfather trilogy actor already has three children - 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with his ex-girlfriend Beverly D'Angelo and daughter Julie Marie, 33, with his ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant.

And now the star will be thrust back into learning how to get a baby to sleep and deal with a baby waking at 5am, after his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, gave birth to their first child together.

It comes just weeks after Al revealed he was set to become a dad for the fourth time.

A rep for the star confirmed the news and issued a statement to TMZ, who first reported the birth, and it reads, “Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino.”

The unusual name is thought to be derived from the Latin name Romanus and referred to a citizen of the Roman Empire. It also has ties to the ancient Germanic language and French.

The parents are thought to be over the moon with their newborn arrival and were seen out together in Los Angeles earlier this week, with a baby car seat spotted in the back of their vehicle. However, it's unclear if the baby had already been born by then.

It was previously reported that Al didn't plan to have any more children before his girlfriend fell pregnant. The couple had only been dating since April last year.

And it became public knowledge when Noor was around 32-weeks pregnant at the end of May. Noor grew up in the exclusive Beverly Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles and she studied at the UCLA School of Film and Television, before going on to secure a job as a film producer.

She shared a sweet snap with her mum earlier this year to mark Mother's Day and fans have already started congratulating her on becoming a mother herself.

One fan wrote, "Congratulations Angel girl and you have best mama you will be an amazing mama too."

Al becoming a parent again late on in life, follows in the footsteps of Robert De Niro who became a mature dad aged 79, when he just welcomed his seventh child with Tiffany Chen.

