Alicia Keys' son melts hearts as he makes ultimate brave act of love for his mum

Alicia Keys' son pulled out all the stops to prevent her from being hit by a flying object amid the alarming trend of fans throwing things at performers while they are on stage.

It's normally parents who check if their baby's bed is safe, or help their kids stay safe online or protect their data but this week, the role reversed and Alicia Keys' son became the parent for one night.

The youngster took his mum's safety into his own hands by acting as a pint-sized security guard, shielding her from any potential objects that could be thrown on stage as she performed.

Alicia's husband Swizz Beatz, who also shares son Egypt, 12, with the Girl On Fire hitmaker posted on Instagram a series of images from the concert along with the adorable message from their son ahead of his brave act.

It reads, "My boy said I’m not playing no games on moms stage. He a real serious one. Thank you Gen we love you and your protection. He didn’t care she was live on stage."

The step comes after several singers were recently injured when fans launched items at them mid-performance. Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a mobile phone after it was thrown on stage. She was hospitalised and suffered 'redness, swelling, bruising, and a laceration to her eye and substantial pain' as result of being hit with the phone, according to police. A man was later arrested on suspicion of assault.

Another singer, Ava Max, was allegedly slapped on stage by a concertgoer who rushed the stage as she performed. She told fans, "He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!"

Pink was left speechless after a fan threw their mother's ashes on stage during one of her London gigs.

And Adele has warned fans against throwing things at her on stage. She issued a stern yet playful warning, telling them, "I dare you throw something at me."

But fans have praised Alicia's son Genesis for going that extra mile to show how much he cares for his mum.

One fan wrote, "That's love for your mom always a protector."

Another fan put, "Awwww…this is just too cute of a gesture."

And a third fan added, "Protect mom baby boy! That’s real mama love right there."

It's not the first time that Genesis has joined his mum on stage - he sat on a stool at the side of her piano during a gig at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York. The performance was for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series on November 11, 2021. He wore a protective face covering as he sat there.

And he recently revealed he wasn't a fan of 'everyone seeing her boobs' out on stage, requesting she alter her dance moves to ensure her cropped top didn't ride up as she was preparing for a gig backstage in her dressing room.

