Are Sam and Aussie still together? The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 1 update
Spoilers ahead!
Netflix's reality dating show came back with a twist this Pride Month, and fans want to know if cast members Sam and Aussie are still together.
You might remember when a new dating show, The Ultimatum, debuted last year. From the same creator as Love Is Blind and Perfect Match, the show welcomes five couples in which one member has given an ultimatum: get married or end the relationship. The Ultimatum cast are then tested with 'trial marriages' - both to their original partner and another cast member from the show.
This year saw a spin-off version, which features all queer women or nonbinary cast members, and the outcomes have got reality TV fans talking. Just like viewers want to know if Xander and Vanessa or if Lexi and Rae are still together, many are asking the same of Sam and Aussie. Here's everything we know...
Are Sam and Aussie still together?
Yes, Sam and Aussie are still together. In fact, they're the only couple to have successfully made it through The Ultimatum: Queer Love. However, they haven't got married... yet.
The pair met a year and a half before filming The Ultimatum, when they were both in an online social group for LGBTQ+ people during the pandemic. In this time, Sam had decided she wanted to get married, while Aussie wanted to take things slow - so Sam issued the ultimatum.
When Sam and Aussie first met, they described their immediate connection as something straight out of Hollywood. Aussie said, "When we first touched hands it was like something that you see in the movies. It was like the universe brought us together."
What happened between Sam and Aussie on The Ultimatum: Queer Love?
Aussie and Sam were paired up with Mildred and Tiff respectively on the show, and entered a trial marriage with their fellow cast members. However, neither was a successful coupling.
Tiff and Sam seem to hit it off in the beginning, but when they moved in together they immediately began to butt heads over Tiff’s dog. Sam refused to let the dog sleep in bed with them, so Tiff chose to sleep on the couch, causing an explosive argument between the duo the next morning.
Meanwhile, Aussie and Mildred didn't get along much better. Though things seemed to start well, the relationship shifted when Mildred met Aussie's friends. Speaking in her confessional, Mildred said: "Ever since I met Aussie’s friend, Mo, I notice a different person in Aussie."
In the season finale, Aussie and Sam were one of only two couples to get engaged. Aussie told Sam a story about two species of penguins that search for rocks to gift to their life mates, and tells Sam: "I feel like I’ve found my lifelong mate in you. I choose you."
When Aussie asks Sam "Will you marry me?" Sam replies, "Yes," adding, "Ultimatums aren’t all bad."
Where are Sam and Aussie now?
At the reunion - which was filmed in January 2023 - Sam and Aussie revealed they are in the process of wedding planning and even considering holding two weddings, one in the US and one in Australia.
They told Netflix's Tudum that Aussie has fallen "even more in love" with Sam since appearing on the show, saying, "I am so lucky to be with this person."
The couple added that their healing journeys are more important than walking down the aisle, though they did reveal that when the day comes, the only cast members from the show who'll be invited are Tiff and Vanessa. As for Mildred, Aussie says they are not currently on speaking terms, adding, "There’s still some healing for me to do on my end, and I’m going to get there."
Video of the Week
Ellie is Goodto’s Feature Editor, having joined the team as a Junior Features Writer in 2022, and covers everything from wellbeing for parents to the latest TV and entertainment. Ellie has covered all the latest trends in the parenting world, including baby names, parenting hacks, and foodie tips for busy families. She has a distinction in MA Magazine Journalism from Nottingham Trent University and a first-class degree in Journalism from Cardiff University, and previously Ellie has worked with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue, and the Nottingham Post, as well as freelancing as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies.
-
-
Take Care of Maya: Where is Maya Kowalski now?
Maya Kowalski now: What really happened to her and where she is now, as new Netflix documentary about the Kowalski family airs.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Kourtney Kardashian announces she’s pregnant with her fourth child in the most unexpected way after 'giving up' on IVF
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first child together
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Take Care of Maya: Where is Maya Kowalski now?
Maya Kowalski now: What really happened to her and where she is now, as new Netflix documentary about the Kowalski family airs.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Celebrity MasterChef 2023: All you need to know about who is on the show
Celebrity MasterChef 2023 contestants have been announced in full
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who does Devi end up with in Never Have I Ever season 4? Ending explained
We reveal who Devi ends up with in Never have I Ever season 4, whether she gets into college and other parts of the finale explained.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
For Her Sins ending explained: Everything we know
For Her Sins ending explained: Everything that happened in the finale of the explosive Channel 5 thriller.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Are Lexi and Rae still together?
Here's where the couple are now
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The Real Bling Ring: where is Nick Prugo now?
Where is Nick Prugo now? As a documentary covering his part in a series of notorious crimes airs on Netflix, viewers want to know what became of him.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Why did Davina leave Selling Sunset?
Here's the reason why the real estate agent left the show.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published