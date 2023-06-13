The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Are Lexi and Rae still together?
Here's where the couple are now
Fans of Netflix's The Ultimatum: Queer Love will want to know if Lexi and Rae are still together following the release of its reunion episode.
Kicking off Pride Month, the new reality dating show sees five queer couples discuss their relationship but one member has a surprise ultimatum for their other half - to get married or split up.
A series of trial marriages then followed, with The Ultimatum cast tested with not one but two trial marriages - one with their current partner and the other with another cast member from the show.
And just like the original The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On where fans wanted to know who was still together from the show, the spin-off show has got viewers talking.
As we look to see what's happened to Lexi and Rae...
Are Lexi and Rae still together?
No, Lexi and Rae have split up since filming the reunion show, despite Rae telling viewers on the show, "This last year has been amazing," as the happily engaged couple started to plan their wedding.
A title card that showed at the end of the reunion episode explained that Lexi and Rae broke up shortly after their appearance on the reunion show.
Speaking at a press event for the show, Lexi admitted, "We had a great four and a half years together, but when we’re looking for a life partner, maybe there’s things that we’re looking for that are different and things we couldn’t get past from the show."
What happened between Lexi and Rae on The Ultimatum: Queer Love?
Rae proposed to Lexi on The Ultimatum: Queer Love and doesn't regret it, even though the engagement has since been broken off. Rae told Today, that she had no regrets in proposing. "I'm happy that I went where my heart was at in that moment. I think following your gut is so important."
It's understood that the couple struggled to get past issues that made them apply to be on the show. Lexi explained, "We probably spent another month trying to work through some stuff that we just had maybe not gotten through as much as we thought we had (during) the experience. Things that kept coming up for us."
On the show Rae and Vanessa hooked up, while Lexi had good chemistry with Mal during the trial. Vanessa later admitted to Lexi that she had no romantic feelings for Rae but considered her a friend but Rae's reaction was very different, she appeared stricken and remorseful over the intimacy.
Where is Lexi Goldberg now?
Lexi Goldberg is seeing someone new and it's not Mal, it's photographer Kristin 'Zanc' Zancanelli after getting together on Instagram. She revealed after the show, "I'm in a relationship now. I think I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and when I look back on everything that I learned and the ways I grew on the show, I think it brought me to somebody that has made my life better in ways I just could have never expected," she said "I just truly fell in love with my best friend.”
She shared a video of them together with the words "When you hard launch new boo" on TikTok and captioned it, "Never felt more alive than with you".
She later explained, ""During one of the hardest months of my life, I let my best friend do a photoshoot of me wearing my reunion dress. I’ve never felt comfortable in front of the camera let alone joyous in front of one. It’s so incredibly amazing to see the smile that this woman put on my face even as a friend in some of my darkest moments. Flash forward to today, this woman has taken absolutely every inch of space my heart has to give."
@lexicgoldberg ♬ jesus murio para salvarse - valen
Where is Rae now?
Rae is single and living in Orange County but is looking to move to LA in the next month where she hopes to find a new community and soul mate, she shared, "I just feel like I'm a better partner and a better person." She added, "I feel the most secure and confident I’ve ever felt. I don’t need someone else right now, which is the perfect place to be when you do eventually want to be with someone.”
A post shared by Raelyn (@raelyn_cs)
A photo posted by on
Video of the week
