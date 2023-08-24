The Ultimatum season 2 cast: Meet the couples putting their relationships to the test

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The reality matchmaking show with a twist is back on Netflix, and viewers want to know more about The Ultimatum season two cast.

The Ultimatum follows five couples in which one partner has issued - you guessed it - an ultimatum: to get married or break up. Over eight weeks, the couples split up and enter a trial marriage with someone else, and at the end of the experiment they must make a final decision about their relationship.

The first season premiered back in April 2022, and fans of the show still like to keep up with which couples from The Ultimatum are still together. Then, just in time for Pride Month, The Ultimatum: Queer Love arrived on Netflix in June 2023, following five queer couples on the same journey - and viewers are still wondering if Lexi and Rae and Sam and Aussie are still together. Now that the latest instalment of the show has landed, here's everything you need to know about The Ultimatum season two cast.

The Ultimatum season 2 cast

1. Lisa and Brian

(Image credit: Netflix)

Who gave the ultimatum? Lisa, 32, Vice President of Clinical Services

Who received the ultimatum? Brian, 29, Financial Analyst

Lisa is no stranger to giving ultimatums - she's the reason the couple decided to make things official after telling Brian it was time to make a decision six months into their situationship. Now that the couple have been together for a year and a half, will Lisa's method work the second time around? While Lisa says, "If he’s not ready to propose, then I'm ready to move on," Brian is hesitant to pop the question due to Lisa’s jealousy issues and her tendency to turn disagreements into explosive arguments.

Follow Lisa and Brian on Instagram: @lisahorne_ | @brianxokoye

2. Kat and Alex

(Image credit: Netflix)

Who gave the ultimatum? Kat, 28, Travel Nurse

Who received the ultimatum? Alex, 32, Software Sales

Dating app success story Kat and Alex made things official after meeting online, and now Kat can't "imagine her life" without Alex - he even chose to join her when she decided to take her career on the road. Since then, the couple have travelled all around the country together, but despite their mutual love of adventure they remain different in their communication styles. While Kat is conflict-avoidant and doesn't like being the decision maker, Alex wants to be challenged by a partner who isn’t afraid to speak their mind. But he might want to be careful what he wishes for, because now Kat has put her foot down about marriage and given Alex - who is hesitant to take the plunge - an ultimatum.

Follow Kat on Instagram: @kathrynshelton

3. Ryann and James

(Image credit: Netflix)

Who gave the ultimatum? Ryann, 24, Radiologic Technologist

Who received the ultimatum? James, 24, Grad Student and Research Assistant

High school sweethearts Ryann and James have been together nearly seven years, having started dating when the prom queen and football player were just 16 years old. Though their relationship has stood the test of time, they struggle with communication and trust issues, and now Ryann is giving James the ultimatum because she believes he "should know for sure" by now that he wants to be with her forever. Meanwhile, James doesn't want to tie the knot before he's landed a secure job.

Follow Ryann and James on Instagram: @ryanntaylorrrrr | @jamesmorris_g98

4. Riah and Trey

(Image credit: Netflix)

Who gave the ultimatum? Trey, 29, Area Manager at Paper Mill

Who received the ultimatum? Riah, 25, Managing Server

Another dating app couple, Riah and Trey have now been together for two years, starting their relationship long distance before Riah moved into Trey's place. However, she feels Trey has been slacking on their date nights and is hoping for more romance, while Trey feels her sky-high expectations have been warped by social media. He's ready to create a life together and is giving Riah an ultimatum, but she insists that she's never "seen a happy healthy marriage", and won't commit to a wedding in her future.

Follow Rian and Trey on Instagram: @jeriahnyree | @treyb16

5. Roxanne and Antonio

(Image credit: Netflix)

Who gave the ultimatum? Antonio, 30, Freight Broker

Who received the ultimatum? Roxanne, 31, Founder and CEO

Roxanne and Antonio have known each other for years, but it wasn't until they reconnected on social media that a romance blossomed. They have a strong connection and have been together on and off for the past four years now, so Antonio feels like marriage is the natural next step. However, Roxanne is career-focused and wants her future husband to match her income and business ambition - an expectation that Antonio doesn't meet. He wishes that she’d pay him more attention, particularly when it comes to demonstrating her affection, and is giving her an ultimatum because he believes "that kind of pressure needs to be applied" for her to seriously consider getting married.

Follow Roxanne and Antonio on Instagram: @rickyrox_ | @amattei2

How to watch The Ultimatum season 2

The Ultimatum season 2 arrived on Netflix on Wednesday 23 August. Episodes one to eight arrived on the streaming service on this date, while episodes nine and 10 will be released on the platform on Wednesday 30 August.

For those who don't have Netflix, the streaming service has three different plans available from as little as £4.99 per month. Unfortunately, Netflix doesn't offer free trials, but you have the freedom to change your plan or cancel online at any time if you decide it isn’t for you. There are no contracts, no cancellation fees, and no commitments - sign up for your Netflix subscription here.

If you're looking for more reality show news, here's which couples are still together from Love Island. We've also revealed where Too Hot To Handle was filmed and the details of the season 3 Love is Blind cast and the season 4 cast too.