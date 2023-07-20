At Home With The Furys release date: The new documentary starring Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague

Now that the trailer has dropped, fans want to know when the At Home With The Furys release date will be.

Netflix has released the official trailer for At Home With the Furys, a reality TV series following professional boxer and two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in his life after retirement. The star of the show has his hands full as a father of six, and back in March it was announced that his wife Paris Fury is pregnant with Tyson's seventh child.

Elsewhere on the show, Tyson's brother, Tommy Fury, and fellow Love Island star and girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague make an appearance, discussing their pregnancy ahead of welcoming their baby girl back in January. With a focus on family life, fans are eager for the insight into what goes on behind the Fury family's closed doors, but when does At Home With The Furys come out?

At Home With The Furys will be released on Wednesday 16 August on Netflix. The series will have nine parts and was first announced on August 24 2022 at Edinburgh TV Festival. More recently, the first trailer dropped on Wednesday 19 July 2023.

Netflix has said, "The series will give audiences a fly-on-the-wall view of Fury’s inner life at his mansion in Morecambe, England, and his decision to focus on his family, particularly as the boxer has ebbed in and out of retirement for the last several years. Fury fans will get an inside look of what a legendary boxer’s life looks like when the gloves are off: changing diapers, driving the kids to school and finding meaning outside of the ring."

Taking to Instagram to share the trailer for the new show, Tyson Fury wrote, "A series that will pack a serious punch in your Netflix queue - A jaw dropping insight into the Fury kingdom so buckle up for a knockout show".

Fury's fans were excited by the announcement, with one commenting, "This will be a great watch", while another said, "I’ll be tuning into this one".

Who will be appearing on At Home With The Furys?

Tyson Fury

Paris Fury

Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague

Prince John James Fury

Prince Tyson Fury II

Prince Adonis Amaziah Fury

Venezuela Fury

Valencia Amber Fury

Athena Fury

What is At Home With The Furys about?

At Home With The Fury focuses on Tyson Fury's family life after his retirement from boxing and how he has adjusted to the change. It's actually the second time he's retired from the sport, first claiming to be stepping out of the ring in 2013.

In the trailer, Tyson, who suffers from depression and has ADHD and is bipolar, says boxing is "the only thing that gives me purpose." He finds the quieter life difficult and had some tough times during his first retirement, and Paris expresses her concerns over him accepting a fight in Iceland.

Also in the trailer, Tommy Fury and his girlfriend Molly-Mae discuss preparing to welcome their first child into the world, ahead of her birth back in January 2023.

Molly-Mae asks Tommy if he's ready to become a dad, and he responds by telling her he is and that he'll "be right there to cut the placenta", to which Molly replies "No, you're not going to cut the placenta, you'll cut the umbilical cord."

So it looks like we might get a sneak peek into the couple's post-Love Island life too.

Where to watch The Gypsy King documentary

At Home With The Furys isn't the first time Tyson Fury has appeared in a documentary, after he appeared in a three-part series in 2020 called Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King, which is available on Amazon Prime.

The series was originally broadcast on ITV, and follows the boxer in the leadup to and aftermath of his fight against German professional boxer Tom Schwarz.

The title of the documentary refers to Tysons nickname, 'The Gypsy King', which comes from his Irish traveller heritage and his relation to bare-knuckle boxers Uriah Burton and Bartley Gorman, both of whom were considered to be the 'King of the Gypsies'.

