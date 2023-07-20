At Home With The Furys release date: The new documentary starring Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague
We share everything we know about upcoming documentary At Home With The Furys, arriving on Netflix this August.
Now that the trailer has dropped, fans want to know when the At Home With The Furys release date will be.
Netflix has released the official trailer for At Home With the Furys, a reality TV series following professional boxer and two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in his life after retirement. The star of the show has his hands full as a father of six, and back in March it was announced that his wife Paris Fury is pregnant with Tyson's seventh child.
Elsewhere on the show, Tyson's brother, Tommy Fury, and fellow Love Island star and girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague make an appearance, discussing their pregnancy ahead of welcoming their baby girl back in January. With a focus on family life, fans are eager for the insight into what goes on behind the Fury family's closed doors, but when does At Home With The Furys come out?
At Home With The Furys release date
At Home With The Furys will be released on Wednesday 16 August on Netflix. The series will have nine parts and was first announced on August 24 2022 at Edinburgh TV Festival. More recently, the first trailer dropped on Wednesday 19 July 2023.
Netflix has said, "The series will give audiences a fly-on-the-wall view of Fury’s inner life at his mansion in Morecambe, England, and his decision to focus on his family, particularly as the boxer has ebbed in and out of retirement for the last several years. Fury fans will get an inside look of what a legendary boxer’s life looks like when the gloves are off: changing diapers, driving the kids to school and finding meaning outside of the ring."
Taking to Instagram to share the trailer for the new show, Tyson Fury wrote, "A series that will pack a serious punch in your Netflix queue - A jaw dropping insight into the Fury kingdom so buckle up for a knockout show".
Fury's fans were excited by the announcement, with one commenting, "This will be a great watch", while another said, "I’ll be tuning into this one".
Who will be appearing on At Home With The Furys?
- Tyson Fury
- Paris Fury
- Tommy Fury
- Molly-Mae Hague
- Prince John James Fury
- Prince Tyson Fury II
- Prince Adonis Amaziah Fury
- Venezuela Fury
- Valencia Amber Fury
- Athena Fury
What is At Home With The Furys about?
At Home With The Fury focuses on Tyson Fury's family life after his retirement from boxing and how he has adjusted to the change. It's actually the second time he's retired from the sport, first claiming to be stepping out of the ring in 2013.
In the trailer, Tyson, who suffers from depression and has ADHD and is bipolar, says boxing is "the only thing that gives me purpose." He finds the quieter life difficult and had some tough times during his first retirement, and Paris expresses her concerns over him accepting a fight in Iceland.
MASSIVE THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO HAD AN INPUT IN MY CAREER OVER THE YEARS & AFTER LONG HARD CONVERSATIONS IV FINALY DECIDED TO WALK AWAY & ON MY 34th BIRTHDAY I SAY Bon voyage. HEARS A FEW WHO MADE IS SPECIAL ALONG THE WAY… pic.twitter.com/jNeF1CbBqmAugust 12, 2022
Also in the trailer, Tommy Fury and his girlfriend Molly-Mae discuss preparing to welcome their first child into the world, ahead of her birth back in January 2023.
Molly-Mae asks Tommy if he's ready to become a dad, and he responds by telling her he is and that he'll "be right there to cut the placenta", to which Molly replies "No, you're not going to cut the placenta, you'll cut the umbilical cord."
So it looks like we might get a sneak peek into the couple's post-Love Island life too.
Where to watch The Gypsy King documentary
At Home With The Furys isn't the first time Tyson Fury has appeared in a documentary, after he appeared in a three-part series in 2020 called Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King, which is available on Amazon Prime.
The series was originally broadcast on ITV, and follows the boxer in the leadup to and aftermath of his fight against German professional boxer Tom Schwarz.
The title of the documentary refers to Tysons nickname, 'The Gypsy King', which comes from his Irish traveller heritage and his relation to bare-knuckle boxers Uriah Burton and Bartley Gorman, both of whom were considered to be the 'King of the Gypsies'.
Another documentary that has got TV fans talking is Netflix's Wham! documentary, leaving many wanting to know where Andrew Ridgeley is now, how George Michael died and why Wham! broke up.
Ellie is Goodto’s Feature Editor, having joined the team as a Junior Features Writer in 2022, and covers everything from wellbeing for parents to the latest TV and entertainment. Ellie has covered all the latest trends in the parenting world, including baby names, parenting hacks, and foodie tips for busy families. She has a distinction in MA Magazine Journalism from Nottingham Trent University and a first-class degree in Journalism from Cardiff University, and previously Ellie has worked with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue, and the Nottingham Post, as well as freelancing as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies.
-
-
Turn your kids' old school uniform into cash with these 6 easy options
If your child has grown out of their school uniform, or is moving to a different school, you could turn their old school clothes into cash
By Rachel Wait • Published
-
Lovevery The Play Gym review
An eco-friendly, multi-sensory baby gym
By Charlotte Duck • Published
-
Is The Bear based on a true story? Here's what we know about the Disney+ show
Fans are asking if The Bear is based on a true story, now that season two has finally arrived. Here, we share everything we know.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Why aren’t the Lionesses wearing white shorts? There’s a very good reason for the colour change
Why aren’t the Lionesses wearing white shorts? Ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup, we delve into the very good reason for the colour change.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Where is The Sixth Commandment filmed? Locations featured in the BBC drama
Where is The Sixth Commandment filmed? We share the locations featured in the compelling BBC crime drama starring Timothy Spall.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Where is Tony Martin now? The farmer from Channel 4's The Interrogation
The murder case still divides the nation 20 years on - but where is Tony Martin now?
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Who is Ryan Gosling’s wife Eva Mendes and does she have children?
Who is Ryan Gosling’s wife Eva Mendes and does she have children? She has a superstar husband but is very famous in her own right.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Where is Ben Field now? The killer from The Sixth Commandment
Ahead of a brand-new BBC drama focusing on his crimes, many are asking where Ben Field is now?
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
The Bear season 1 recap: Everything that happened ahead of the season 2 premiere
The Bear season 1 recap: Everything that happened ahead of the season 2 premiere, as the highly anticipated new series arrives.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Is The Sixth Commandment a true story? The real-life case behind the BBC drama
BBC viewers want to know if the Sixth Commandment is based on a true story as the BBC drama arrives on our screens.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published