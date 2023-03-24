Paris Fury is pregnant Tyson's seventh child as the Gypsy King declares 'what a woman' in sweet post

Paris Fury is pregnant (opens in new tab) with her and Tyson's seventh child as they celebrate their happy news during date night.

The couple, who already have six children - sons Prince John James, 10, Prince Tyson Fury II, five, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, three, and daughters Venezuela, 14, Valencia Amber, four, and Athena, one are set to become parents again.

Tyson Fury (opens in new tab), who earlier that evening had one of his fights cancelled, took to social media to share the news. He uploaded a snap with his wife to his Instagram story and captioned it, "I get to do date night with my beautiful pregnant wife Paris, Gods is great. Seventh baby incoming, fantastic news to cheer me up."

The four heavyweight title holder had been in training camp ahead of getting in the ring with Oleksandr Usyk later next month [April 29] at Wembley. But the rivals failed to agree terms and the undisputed fight was officially cancelled on Thursday.

But after venting his anger at the cancelled fight news, the Gypsy King, has something to celebrate.

Paris also shared the news on her social media by sharing a screen shot of Tyson's original post and she captioned it, "Baby NO 7 on the way God willing 🙏🏽"

It's just over a year since Paris gave birth to their sixth child (opens in new tab) when the boxer asked fans to pray for his baby girl to come out of intensive care and she later did. Paris previously announced that baby news on Loose Women (opens in new tab).

And fans have welcomed this latest news, sharing their messages of congratulations.

One fan wrote, "Congratulations to you both!!, Paris is tougher than Tyson giving birth 6 times and soon to be 7! Hats off to her."

Another fan put, "Congratulations , so happy for you. God bless your pregnancy"

And a third fan added, "Congratulations. Brilliant parents raising their kids in a proper way & they deserve every happiness x"

The family have recently celebrated son Adonis' 4th birthday and they shared a group snap featuring five of their six children.

Paris and Tyson have been together for 17 years after meeting when they were just 15 years old. They got married in 2008 in Doncaster.

Congratulations!