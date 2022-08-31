Crossfire: Where is it filmed and is it based on a true story? Keeley Hawes’ new BBC drama explained
All you need to know about Keeley Hawes’ thrilling new drama.
As the summer holiday (opens in new tab) season almost draws to a close, gripping new BBC thriller Crossfire will have you sat on the edge of your seats as fans ask where is it filmed and is it based on a true story?
Sunbathing on her hotel room balcony while on a dream holiday with her family and friends, Jo’s (Keeley Hawes (opens in new tab)) world is turned upside down when shots ring out across the complex. Gunmen, out for revenge, have, in an instant, turned a slice of paradise into a terrifying heart-breaking hell.
Created and written by Louise Doughty (author of Apple Tree Yard), in her first original series for television, as we look at all you need to know about the new limited series...
BBC Crossfire: Where is it filmed?
Crossfire is filmed in Tenerife, one of the Canary Islands. Show producers Chris Carey and CEO Lawrence Bowen explained to Variety (opens in new tab), 'Crossfire' is set in Spain and we filmed most of it in Tenerife so TVE felt like a natural partner. They've been really supportive all the way through production.
The show is so far positioned as a one-off limited series, “but who knows?” they teased.
Is BBC Crossfire based on a true story?
It is not known whether Crossfire is based on a true story but gun attacks at holiday resorts have taken place in real life. On 26 June 2015 a mass shooting occurred at the tourist resort at Port El Kantaoui, about 10 kilometres north of the city of Sousse, Tunisia in which almost 40 people died.
Nevertheless, Crossfire is a story of survival and resilience. It is an edge-of-your-seat nail-biting thriller yet also emotional, intimate and relatable. With the unsuspecting holidaymakers and hotel staff forced to make monumental split-second life or death decisions, the consequences will linger long after the final shots are fired.
Crossfire cast
Crossfire stars Keeley Hawes (the Bodyguard), Josette Simon (Small Axe, Riviera), Anneika Rose (Deadwater Fell, Line of Duty), Lee Ingleby (The A Word, The Serpent Queen, Criminal UK), Daniel Ryan (The Bay, Home Fires), Vikash Bhai (The Stranger, Limbo), Hugo Silva (Nasdrovia, The Cook of Castamar), Alba Brunet (Operation Mincemeat, Paraiso, The Mallorca Files), Shalisha James-Davis (Alex Rider, I May Destroy You) and Ariyon Bakare (His Dark Materials, Good Omens).
Speaking about her leading role, Keeley Hawes said, “I’m so excited to be embarking on this brilliantly compelling and propulsive drama for the BBC, especially as it’s the third production for Buddy Club. Filming has already begun and we’re delighted to be collaborating with the team at Dancing Ledge Productions and Louise Doughty on her first original production for television.”
It is directed by Tessa Hoffe (Kin, Wayne, Majority), and produced by Alex Mercer (Inside Man, Doctor Who).
Crossfire is coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
