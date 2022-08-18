Where is Animal Park filmed? All you need to know about the BBC 2 wildlife show

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As Animal Park returned to TV screens for a new series (Series 17) with new presenter Megan McCubbin, fans are wondering where is Animal Park filmed?

All your favourite presenters - Kate Humble (opens in new tab), Ben Fogle (opens in new tab) and wildlife photographer Hamza Yassin, who is taking part on Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (opens in new tab) - return to welcome new residents to the park but with the summer holidays (opens in new tab) still in full swing, fans are keen to know where the show is set, so we look at all you need to know about Animal Park and it's location...

Where is Animal Park filmed?

Animal Park is filmed at Longleat Safari Park, Wiltshire and is a documentary based on the lives of keepers and animals there. Longleat has been the location of the series, ever since it first broadcast back in 2000. But Longleat isn't the only location to have featured in the series. There have been two spin-offs from the main series. Animal Park: Wild in Africa was originally broadcast in 2005 on BBC Two. Set in Namibia, it documented the work of wildlife conservationists. Another spin-off, Animal Park: Wild on the West Coast, had a similar format in California, and was originally broadcast in 2007 on BBC Two.

New co-presenter, Megan is delighted to be joining the team for filming at Longleat. She said, "I am so excited to be joining the Animal Park team. I remember watching the show as a child, so it's very special to be a part of the programme, helping to enthuse and excite about some of the most remarkable species we share our planet with!

“I have loved getting to know the residents of the park, learning about their characters and their behaviour. They truly are wonderful ambassadors for their wild cousins."

Is Longleat open to the public?

Longleat is open to the public, especially if you're looking for the best zoos for kids to visit (opens in new tab). With a day ticket (opens in new tab) [from £36.95 adults (16+) / £27.50 children (3-15)] you can spend a full day enjoying all that Longleat has to offer by discovering animals from around the world including lions, tigers, wolves, koalas and porcupines as you travel on road, waterway and foot. Pre-booking tickets online in advance is essential. To ensure the best Safari experience, visitors are asked to select their preferred entry time. Choose from between 10am and 12pm, between 12pm and 2pm or between 2pm and 4pm. You may enter the Safari Drive-through at any time during your chosen slot and you may visit the Main Square attractions both before and after your Safari adventure (subject to Park opening hours); the choice is entirely yours.

Is Animal Park on Netflix?

Yes, there are currently two series of Animal Park available to stream on Netflix - season 13 and season 14. Filmed back in 2019, season 13 has 14 x 44 minute episodes, while season 14, filmed in 2020, has 15 episodes. Viewers can take part in the lives of the zookeepers at a historic safari park as they care for its animal inhabitants and brave the unusual challenges of the job.

Animal Park airs on BBC2 at 6.30am and repeats the episode again at 9.15am weekdays and is available on catchup via iPlayer. The final episode of Series 17 will air on 29th August.

