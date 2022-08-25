The Capture Season 2: Is the BBC drama based on a true story and how does it end?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Season 2 of The Capture is set to hit screens this weekend but fans are already wondering is it based on a true story and how does it end?

The first instalment saw an ambitious young DCI enter the terrifying world of deepfake technology as the fabric of reality starts to fray with principals put to the test and fate pushed to its limit.

If you're looking for a new show to watch after binging The Most Hated Man on the Internet (opens in new tab), then this BBC series sequel is one to get stuck into.

As fans prepare to see the cast face a new set of challenges, we look at all you need to know about the series...

Is the Capture based on a true story?

The Capture is partially based on a true story - but the narrative of the series is fictional. Bustle (opens in new tab) reports that "the series itself is "based on [Ben Chanan's] own research (and existing knowledge of the subject matter from his years as a documentary maker) but the story of Shaun Emery (Callum Turner) and Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger) is a work of fiction."

Ben Chanan hinted that the series is somewhat intertwined with the real world in an interview with The Guardian. "When I first took it to the BBC, they said to me 'this is set in a heightened reality, correct?' And I thought, well, I'm really not sure that that's actually the case."

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

How many episodes is The Capture?

The Capture Season 2 features six episodes like season one of the show. The first episode of the new series will air on Sunday, 28th August on BBC One at 9pm. After the first episode airs, all six episodes will be available to binge watch. And if you've forgotten what happened at the end of series one, you can re-watch the whole series on BBC iPlayer now.

How many seasons is The Capture?

The Capture is made up of two series so far. Series one of the British mystery crime-drama series, created, written and directed by Ben Chanan, aired back in 2019. It stars Holliday Grainger, Callum Turner, Laura Haddock, Ben Miles, Cavan Clerkin, Paul Ritter, and Ron Perlman.

Season two kicks off with DCI Rachel Carey being seconded to Counter Terrorism Command's mapping department. When her former colleagues DS Flynn and DI Latif bring to her attention the case of a man murdered by invisible assailants, the stakes quickly become deadly.

And in the second episode of season two, security minister Isaac Turner's hacked TV interview sends shockwaves through his personal and professional life. With DS Flynn in hospital, Carey and the team investigate a web of politically charged clues that seem to lead to China.

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

How did The Capture end?

The Capture season one ended with viewers discovering that soldier Shaun Emery (played by Callum Turner) did kill the man in Afghanistan during his tour. The final episode of season one showed that the soldier fully accepted the truth of what had happened and even though he seemingly got away with the crime, he paid for another one when he went to prison for the death of Hannah Roberts (Laura Haddock). He was blackmailed by both American and British intelligence operatives to take the fall for the murder with “diminished responsibility” being cited for the killing. But the storyline took a twist when detective Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger) told Shaun’s ex-wife that he wasn’t guilty - nevertheless, he would be spending a chunk of time behind bars.

Viewers will have to tune in to see how season two ends.

The Capture season 2 airs on Sunday, 28th August on BBC One at 9pm and is available to stream on iPlayer after.

