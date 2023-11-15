Huge news for Bluey fans! Why parents won't want to miss this epic new show, and here's everything we know

Disney+ is set to release an extra-long episode of Bluey, and it will give parents some much-needed time back while their kids are kept entertained.

The popular TV show is such a hit that parents have been frantically searching for bluey birthday cake ideas for their little ones and while many youngsters will have watched all of Bluey Season 3 on repeat, there's a new episode on the way - and it's FOUR times longer than a usual Bluey episode.

A special extended episode of Bluey, called The Sign, will premier globally on ABC and on Disney+ next year, BBC Studios Kids and Family have announced.

The Sign is an extra-long episode of the global TV hit show, with a run time of 28 minutes. It is penned by Bluey creator and writer Joe Brumm, directed by Richard Jeffery, and produced by Ludo Studio.

Dave McCormack and Melanie Zanetti will reprise their roles as the voices of Bandit and Chilli Heeler.

Ludo Studio, producers of the hugely popular animated TV series, said, “We’re so excited to share that a 28-minute special episode is coming in 2024. There’ll be lots of laughs, exciting guest voices, and definitely a few tears. We're so incredibly proud of the awesome team behind the series and we can’t wait for Australia and the world to watch this very special Bluey episode with their family and friends."

While the official release date is yet to be revealed, parents have plenty of time to work out what they will do while their kids are entertained for four times longer than the average episode - what could you do in 28 minutes?

Perhaps watch an episode of Motherland on Netflix (which are each around 28 minutes long), or read a few chapters of your book, but if you are really stuck for things to do for a bit of 'me' time you could always fold the laundry and put it away.

You can watch the official teaser trailer below...

Henrietta Hurford-Jones, commissioner & executive producer of Bluey for BBC Studios Kids and Family, added, “This extended episode allows room to explore the world, characters, and breadth of Bluey even further. Existing fans will love it and it will be a great introduction to this incredible show for new audiences.”

Since launching in Australia in 2018, Bluey has gained millions of fans around the world; widely lauded for its heartfelt and funny portrayal of family life and celebration of play. Celebrity fans include Eva Mendes, Natalie Portman, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who have all appeared in the show in cameo roles.

The series follows Bluey, a loveable, inexhaustible, Blue Heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad, and her little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighbourhood into her world of fun.

