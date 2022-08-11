Bluey Season 3: where to watch and who are the Bluey characters?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Bluey Season 3 is here! This show is a hidden gem in the kids' TV world, if you don’t know about it keep reading. If you know about it, keep reading to find out where you can catch up on season 3 and be ready for the next season.

Keeping toddlers entertained (opens in new tab) and finding things to do with kids (opens in new tab) (that isn't always a day out in London (opens in new tab)) can be an all-consuming job, so parents will turn to a screen, and there’s no judgment here.

Created by Joe Brumm (opens in new tab), Bluey is an Australian cartoon, aimed at toddlers and children younger than 5 but loved by all. Studies (opens in new tab) show that a kid’s attention span is usually double their age, so if they’re 3 you can keep them engaged for about 6 minutes. This is why the 7-minute episodes of Bluey have kids completely committed. Plus sleep-deprived parents can easily tune in.

Mum-of-one, Jess tells us; "I don't know who's more excited that Disney+ finally has Bluey Season 3 - me or my four-year-old!" Bluey, the title character, and her sister Bingo spend their days with mum and dad, playing games, going to the park or library, solving problems, and just really loving life and learning lessons. Like the time dad was a bit too rough when he was playing with Bingo and she had to learn to use her voice with the help of mum.

Sometimes, stories are imaginative and amazing, like when Bluey dreams of being a bat. Other times, we see how a simple game - like the magic freezing piano - between kids and their parents plays out. The best episodes are where the lessons are for the grown-ups.

Bluey Season 3: where to watch

Bluey was airing on Cbeebies but has now on streaming, with season 3 of the adventurous Blue Heeler pup and her family set to air on Disney plus. There will be 25 brand new seven-minute episodes.

And, if you don’t have Disney Plus or have been 'umming and ahhing' over whether to get it, we have an article that may help; 12 ways to save money on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus TV streaming services (opens in new tab)

The Independent (opens in new tab) reports that season 3 was released onto the platform in two parts and the first became available on Wednesday, August 10th 2022, making 25 new episodes ready to stream whenever you like. With another 25 making their way onto Disney Plus soon, we’re sure. A release date for the second half of the season is yet to be confirmed, though we think it will be available in the UK sometime later in 2022.

Bluey characters

There are lots of characters who come and go in Bluey, each serves their lovable purpose perfectly at the time.

Bluey - A 6-year-old Blue Heeler pup with an amazing imagination and a love of play. Bluey loves to invent games and get all her friends and family involved as she decides characters or game rules. It seems like her go-to for make-believe play is her dad, he is up for almost anything. Bluey is adventurous, and playful and loves to pretend that she’s a grown-up too.

Bingo - At 4 years old, Bingo is Bluey’s younger sister. She takes after mum a bit more as she’s a Red Heeler. Bingo is a little more reserved than Bluey, she’s gentle and takes her time before getting stuck into anything. She’s more likely to be a nurse than the doctor in any of the games. Bingo is quietly playful and curious, she loves getting lost in her own thoughts.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Bandit - Bingos’ dad is a very tired archaeologist - digging up bones is his day job. He’s a Blue Heeler like Bingo and he is always trying to juggle being a playful dad with working, sleeping, and looking after the house. He can sometimes be a bit too boisterous and Bluey and Bingo have to practice using their words to tell him to calm down.

Mum-of-two, Jasmine tells us; "Bandit is the best dad on television. When he plays with his girls he really commits to the game and never breaks character. He's cute with the mum and very in tune with his daughters. And just to keep it real he's always moaning that he'd rather be watching the cricket. Similar to my husband and the footie."

Chilli - Looks like a bigger version of Bingo, this Red Heeler is a devoted and eagle-eyed mum. She’s recently returned to the world of work at Airport Security and, like Dad, juggles this with looking after Bingo and Bluey. She’s funny and always spots when the kids are having a tough time and supports them through it.

Muffin - A strong-minded cousin, who always has something to say.

Rusty - Bluey’s friend from the bush, he’s fearless and already rides a motorbike.

Jack - Best friends with Rusty. Jack is full of beans and always on the go.

Lucky - Fidgety next-door-neighbour, who usually makes an appearance and is always up for an adventure.

Mackenzie - A lovable New Zealander who is quick-witted and up for fun.

Indy - A lover of the world, and super imaginative.

Related features:

Video of the Week: