Where is Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins 2022 filmed? There’s a new location in store for the recruits

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Their physical and mental strength will be tested to the max, but where in the world will the punishing process take place?

SAS: Who Dares Wins is a quasi-military training reality show, that’s not for the faint hearted. Beginning in 2015 with regular contestants taking part, it wasn’t long until a celebrity version was spawned in 2019. Contestants are thrown into harsh environments in a shortened version of the training undertaken by actual United Kingdom Special Forces recruits undergoing selection. With the selection process notorious for its hostile and unforgiving nature, the contestants replicating it have their mental and physical ability tested to the limits.

If you want to know who's on Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins 2022 (opens in new tab) look no further - we have a definitive list. In other reality TV news, a Survivor Uk reboot is coming to the BBC (opens in new tab) - 20 years after its ITV debut. For fans of the original reality show family, fans of The Osbournes will be happy to know Sharron and Ozzy are back - The Osbournes Home To Roost (opens in new tab) will follow the unconventional clan as they return to live in the Uk from the US.

Where is Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins 2022 filmed?

Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins 2022 is filmed in the Middle East, at a military base in Wadi Rum, Jordan.

This is the first time the contestants will have undergone challenges in the sweltering heat. Putting the celebrities through their paces, Rudy Reyes told Metro (opens in new tab) “these recruits were fantastic, so fit and so strong, but they’d never been in complete zero humidity, or that kind of heat, or continuous sand. So they dehydrated quickly, and it sapped a lot of their strength. Those who survived the process learned to adapt”.

They also reported that Channel 4 commented “‘The series was filmed in the protected desert area of Wadi Rum in the Middle Eastern kingdom of Jordan. Also known as the Valley of the Moon, it's a dramatic desert landscape of sandstone and granite and has been the backdrop for many epic feature films – from Lawrence of Arabia to The Martian and recently Dune”.

Celebrity SAS Who Dares Win filming locations season 1 - 3

Seasons 1 and 2 of Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins were filmed in Raasay in the Scottish Hebrides. Season 3 was filmed in The Andes mountains, Chile.

The Hebrides were famous for their unforgiving weather, and landscapes difficult to navigate. Raasay can be found between the Isle of Skye and the mainland, and is only accessible by boat. During the series, candidates were seen abseiling rocky cliff sides and long distance hiking laden with heavy backpacks. Tourists visit in droves to witness one of the most diverse geological landscapes the world has to offer.

Who else has been tuning in to see Raasay on the SAS: Who Dares Wins Finale? It's always something special to see some of Raasay's landmarks- and our casks- on national TV! #saswhodarewins #raasay pic.twitter.com/vXjxwuRP5jMay 25, 2020 See more

When the show was based in The Andes, Channel 4 said “The recruits will be based in an abandoned ex-military forward operating base in the brutal and spectacular Andes mountains. They will be tested to the extremes of winter warfare in the most deadly environment of them all. They’ll face all the challenges of living and operating at high altitude, with a lack of oxygen, in freezing temperatures and unforgiving snow storms”.

Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins 2022: Staff

The chief instructor of Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins will be Rudy Reyes, assisted by Directing Staff including “Foxy” Jason Fox, “Billy” Mark Billingham, and Remi Adeleke.

A post shared by Rudy Reyes (@realrudyreyes) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Rudy Reyes is a 50-year-old conservationist, martial arts instructor, actor and former United States Marine. He has previously served in Afghanistan and Iraq. He left the military in 2005, becoming a gym instructor and an actor. He has appeared in HBO's Generational Kill, Apocalypse Man, and Spartan Race.

A post shared by Jason Fox (@jason_carl_fox) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Jason Fox is a former special forces sergeant who now works as an author, broadcaster and mental health advocate. He has worked on the show since its conception in 2015. He speaks candidly about his own personal battles with mental health, which resulted in him leaving the forces in 2012.

From the sky to the ocean to the desert plains , it’s going to be brutal…Tonight 2100hrs Ep 2 @Channel4 @Minnow_Films No Excuses!!!!#SASWhoDaresWins #brutal #alwaysalittlefurther pic.twitter.com/RUjvrkISaVSeptember 11, 2022 See more

Mark "Billy" Billingham is 55-years-old and spent 27 years in the SAS. During this time he was a member of the elite unit, receiving an MBE for leading the mission to rescue a Brit hostage from Iraq. He also received the Queen's Commendation for Bravery for capturing an IRA sniper - he used himself as bait.

A post shared by Remi Adeleke (@remiadeleke) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Remi Adeleke was born into a wealthy Nigerian family, but when his father died their wealth was taken by the Nigerian Government. Remi and his family then relocated to the Bronx. He joined the Navy in 2002 and later joined the Navy SEALs. Although he had warrants out for his arrest at the time of entering the military, they took a chance on him, and he’s never looked back.

How often is Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins on?

Celebrity SAS Who Dares 2022 will air weekly on Sunday nights on Channel 4 at 9pm. Beginning Sunday, September 18, the series will run for 7 episodes.

Actress Maisie Smith who is a contestant this year, told TellyMix (opens in new tab) “You know what? I’d seen the show and I remember watching it thinking, ‘Wow. What a strong bunch of people.’ I really just wanted to put my mental and physical strength to the test. I’m very competitive. I’ve always loved pushing myself and seeing my limits. It’s the perfect challenge for me, is what I thought”.

Related Channel 4 Features:

Video of the Week