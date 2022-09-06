The Osbournes Home to Roost - all you need to know about Sharon and Ozzy and their new show
The Osbournes have a new reality TV show Home to Roost which documents their move to the UK.
The Osbournes are returning to reality TV with a brand new documentary Home to Roost which follows their journey back to their UK home.
The world famous family, mum Sharon, dad Ozzy and kids Kelly (opens in new tab) and Jack, packed their bags more than 20 years ago for a new life in the US. But now they're opening the doors to their UK home to give fans a glimpse of things just as they left it all those years ago.
The 10-part series consists of 30-minute episodes and will be aired on BBC One and iPlayer as fans will tune in to see how Sharon and Ozzy cope with the big move back to rural Buckinghamshire.
As we look at all you need to know about the iconic family...
How much are The Osbournes worth?
The Osbournes are worth a combined $440 million - musician Ozzy has a net worth of $220 million and music manager, promoter and reality TV personality Sharon has a net worth of $220 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth (opens in new tab). Sharon recently shared a clip of someone pouring hot water over a diamond encrusted tea bag, which she captioned, "Still recovering from the #queensplatinumjubilee 🫖 @sarashakeel"
A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Where do The Osbournes live?
The Osbournes live in Hancock Park, Los Angeles in the US and in the UK they have long owned the Welders House in Buckinghamshire. Their LA home boasts eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms - covering 9,000 sq ft and has its own pool. The couple reportedly purchased the US property for $12m.
Meanwhile the home they own in the UK saw them flee from it in 2014 after rain drenched the home causing water to seep through the walls. Ozzy said at the time that it would take nine months and cost £300k to repair it.
This new TV series will document the Osbournes' journey back to their Buckinghamshire home.
It will follow the Osbournes as they celebrate one of their most important years yet – with everything from Sharon’s 70th birthday to Kelly’s soon-to-be-born baby, Ozzy’s tour, and of course the big move itself.
This will be a genuine portrait, showing Sharon and Ozzy as they face up to illness and the challenges of getting older, but with the usual Osbourne eccentricities, humour, warmth and love.
Clare Sillery, head of commissioning, documentaries, said, “I’m delighted that the Osbournes will be sharing this next chapter in their lives with BBC viewers in what promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life in the UK.”
A post shared by Ozzy Osbourne (@ozzyosbourne) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Are Sharon and Ozzy still married?
Yes, Sharon and Ozzy are still married and have been for 40 years. They celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary earlier this year. The couple met when Sharon was 18 and her dad was managing Ozzy's band Black Sabbeth and went on to marry in July 1982. They have three children together, daughters Aimee (opens in new tab) and Kelly, and son Jack.
Sharon previously revealed that she suffered a miscarriage (opens in new tab) aged 28 following a savage dog attack.
A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Where can I stream the original Osbournes?
You can stream the original Osbournes - Want to Believe - season 1 on Prime Video. The first season of the reality series The Osbournes premiered on MTV on March 5 and concluded on May 7, 2002 with a total of 10 episodes. The series follows the lives of Ozzy Osbourne and his family.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
