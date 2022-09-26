Where is First Dates Hotel filmed 2022?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

First Dates Hotel returns for a brand new season with new singletons hoping it will be seventh time lucky for them at finding romance.

Hopefuls have jetted off to the glorious location in search of love with a stay at the" lovingly restored, 18th century hamlet" which is set within "60 acres of scented gardens and olive groves".

First Dates Hotel is filmed at the Aquapetra Resort and Spa (opens in new tab) which is a short driving distance from Parco del Grassano and 10 minutes walk from the city centre of Campania, which is just over an hour's drive (47km) away from Naples, Italy. For those wishing to explore the area, it is also just 1.5km from Ruins of Telese Cathedral, the venue is also 5km away from Dino Park Farm School.

According to it's website, nearby restaurants, include Yogorino and Sherwood which are 18 minutes walk away. Aquapetra Resort And Spa is located 60 km from Capodichino airport and 450 metres from Terme bus stop.

The show has been filmed at the same location ever since the second series of the hit show aired back in 2018.

Yes, you can stay in the First Dates Hotel. The filming location is an actual working hotel that has its own website and can be booked by anyone wishing to stay there. Whether you're a die hard fan of the show or just fancy a sunshine break in a place noted for its relationships. You can also find the hotel listed on price comparison sites like Booking.com (opens in new tab) where it currently has a 8.7 review rating and is described as "fabulous".

On its website, the "Telese Terme offers amenities, such as a heated indoor pool, an outdoor pool area. Certain rooms have flat-screen television and climate control for your convenience. You can enjoy views of the landscape. You'll find nice touches like a bidet, bath robes and slippers to enhance your stay."

A buffet breakfast is served every day. There is an a la carte restaurant and a poolside bar on site. The hotel has a bar with a spacious terrace and a lounge.

It teases, "Come relax in an indoor pool as well as massage treatments, a solarium and facials. Aquapetra Resort And Spa provides easy access to such activities as hiking, fishing services and canoeing."

A four/five night break will cost from £1,495, six nights from £1,896 and seven-night break will cost in the region of £2,190 but you will have to be flexible with dates as many are booked up already, it's not available from 1-8 October 2022.

Fans can apply to go on First Dates Hotel or the main series First Dates via twentytwenty.tv. Applicants will need to fill out a detailed form, including the usual information like name, age, and occupation, as well as lots of details about you “ideal partner”.

