Where to watch The Great in the UK - plus season 2 cast and filming details

As the second season lands in the UK, many fans are asking where can I watch The Great?

It's safe to say that we Brits love a costume drama - be it the drama of Sanditon season 2 (opens in new tab), the stately filming locations of Bridgerton (opens in new tab) or the revolutionary storylines of the recently cancelled Gentleman Jack (opens in new tab). Boasting just as many laughs, lovers tiffs and luxury locations is that of Hulu series The Great that sees Elle Fanning take the reigns as infamous Russian Empress Catherine the Great.

Show creator Tony McNamara - the genius behind The Favourite - said of the show: "Hulu let me make it extreme where I want it to be extreme, and they've got my back in terms of whatever I want to do. That is a great feeling." Winning over critics and scooping up several award nominations, viewers want to know where they can watch The Great in the UK.

Where to watch The Great in the UK

UK audiences can watch Season 1 and Season 2 of The Great on STARZPLAY via Amazon Prime. (opens in new tab) New subscribers can get a 7-day free trial, with subscriptions costing £5.99 a month after this. Season 2 of The Great is also on Channel 4. A new episode airs every Wednesday at 10pm, and is available on All4 (opens in new tab) to stream shortly after.

Both series of The Great have already aired to American viewers. The first season was released on Hulu in the US on 15 May 2020, and was shortly renewed for a season 2 that year. Season 2 then followed on 19 November 2021 across the pond - also on Hulu.

STARZPLAY was the first platform to show The Great in the UK - with series one airing on 5 December 2021. It then got picked up by Channel 4 who are currently rolling out the second series each week in August 2022.

What is The Great about?

The Great is set in 18th-century Russia and tells the story of a young Catherine the Great as she enters a disastrous marriage to Emperor Peter III of Russia and eventually succeeds in overthrowing him in a coup.

Billed as an 'occasionally true story', we see how the young bride becomes the longest reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. Channel 4 describes the ten-part series The Great as "a modern love story that incorporates historical facts, occasionally.

"Hoping for love and sunshine, [Catherine] finds instead a dangerous, depraved, backward world that she resolves to change. All she has to do is kill her husband, beat the church, baffle the military and get the court onside."

The Great season 2: Cast list

Elle Fanning (Somewhere, The Neon Demon, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) plays Catherine the Great

(Somewhere, The Neon Demon, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) plays Catherine the Great Nicholas Hoult (About a Boy, Skins) plays Peter III

(About a Boy, Skins) plays Peter III Gillian Anderson (The Crown, The X Files) plays Catherine's mother, Joanna

(The Crown, The X Files) plays Catherine's mother, Joanna Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter, Sex Education) plays Peter the Great

(Harry Potter, Sex Education) plays Peter the Great Phoebe Fox (Eye in the Sky, One Day) plays Marial

Belinda Bromilow (Doctor Doctor, Happy Feet) plays Aunt Elizabeth

Charity Wakefield (Sense & Sensibility, Wolf Hall) plays Georgina Dymov

Gwilym Lee (Bohemian Rapsody, Fresh Meat) plays Grigor Dymov

Adam Godley (Breaking Bad, The Umbrella Academy) plays Archbishop Archie

Sacha Dhawan (Line of Duty, Doctor Who) plays Count Orlo

Douglas Hodge (Black Mirror, The Undoing) plays General Velementov

Speaking about her character, Catherine the Great, in season 2, Elle Fanning has said: "It is actually a very stressful time for Catherine because she is trying to get a lot done and she finally has the power and she got what she wanted and now she is kind of like 'well how do I use it? Am I going to be able to change this country or are they just not going to change?'"

She added: "So there is a lot of push and pull and navigating what her court is going to look like, all while being pregnant and dealing with Peter."

While Gillian Anderson, who plays Catherine's mother Joanna, said: "She is German, she has dressed the latest styles of Paris and Europe and she is known as the maestro of marriage because she has arranged very high profile marriages for her all of her many daughters.

"She has come to Russia because she has heard of her daughter's coup and she kind of wants see it for herself and I guess at the end of the day possibly try and convince Catherine she needs to change her mind and just behave like the wife she was raised to be."

And Nicholas Hoult, who plays Peter III said of season 2: "For Peter, it is interesting because he loses the empire and kind of fails in many ways but I think he finds that quite freeing to a degree, and does try and change and become a better person through that.

"He is very excited to become a father, that was a huge thing making an heir and securing the bloodline of Peter so that's a big thing, and also the more Catherine kind of takes charge and becomes more ruthless, the more he sees those sides of her personality the more he falls in love with her, so it's about that."

Where was The Great season 2 filmed?

Even though The Great is set in Russia, no filming actually took place there. Most of the filming for season 2 took place in England, and some in Italy - which is also where season 1 was filmed. The court palace of Saint Petersburg was filmed at the Royal Palace of Caserta in the south of Italy.

The interior courtyard, the great fountain in the gardens, the theatre, the marble staircase, and the scenes with the Peter the Great statue astride a bear were all filmed in the Royal Palace of Caserta (opens in new tab).

The scenes in which the characters go up and down the corridor, where the mummy of Catherine I of Russia is shown on exhibition, was filmed in the Long Gallery of Hatfield House (opens in new tab) in Hertfordshire, England. The council room of Peter III was filmed at the Marble Hall, which is also located in Hatfield House.

Belvoir Castle (opens in new tab) in Leicestershire was also used as a filming location for other rooms. As well as Castle Howard (opens in new tab) in York, which also featured in some garden scenes. Hever Castle (opens in new tab) in Kent - the childhood home of Anne Boleyn - was used too.

The 3 Mills Studios (opens in new tab), located in East London at Three Mill Lane, Three Mills Island, also serves as an important filming site for the show. With ornate sets constructed by the crew, a bulk of the scenes are filmed within this studio. It's recognised as London’s largest film and television studio and is regularly visited by production crews for its fantastic stages and talented industry professionals.

Speaking about filming much of season 2 at studios, Elle Fanning said: "Sharon Long is our costume designer this season, and she worked on everything — the background, the design that goes into this show: Those are all sets. They’re not location, they’re built.

"Gillian Anderson, she watched the first season, of course, and when she came on, she could not get over that this was not on location," she added. "She did not think it was real. She was like a mother taking photos of everything on the set because she was so flabbergasted! Out of every show, I think we have the best set, I really do. I would bet on that."

When was The Great season 2 filmed?

The Great season 2 started filming at the end of 2020 - during the height of the pandemic - wrapping up in July 2021. Lead star Elle Fanning saying: "Our crew pulled off the unimaginable through a raging pandemic, bringing their abundance of talent and diligence over a whopping 9 months."

She added: "Season 2 is a true showcase of their skill. And quite literally would not have happened without them. It is easy to see the effortless opulence in our show, but it takes a copious amount of effort."

And Gwilym Lee, who plays Grigor Dymov said: "What a trip. 8 months of shooting through a pandemic. An incredible achievement from all cast and crew. Love and gratitude to each and every one of them. Can’t wait for you all to see it!"

How many episodes of The Great season 2?

Like the first series, The Great season 2 will be made up of ten hour-long episodes, playing out the second season's story. Season 2 is currently airing every Wednesday at 10pm in the UK.

In this season, "Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own – but she will quickly learn that dethroning her husband was just the beginning," according to the official synopsis.

"Catherine must now face the realities of ‘liberating’ a country that doesn’t want to be free. Her fight to bring enlightenment to Russia will mean battling her own court and those closest to her, including her own mother."

Will there be a season 3 of The Great?

Fans of the show will be pleased to learn that producers have confirmed a season 3 of The Great. Hulu announced in January 2022, during Disney's Television Critics Association winter press tour, that the series had been renewed and that the new season will consist of 10 episodes.

Filming of season 3 is currently underway. And after discovering she'd been nominated for an Emmy award for season 3, Elle Fanning said: "I can’t put into words what “The Great” means to me. To be recognized for playing Catherine, a character who has shaped me personally in so many ways, is a moment I will never forget.

Confirming season 3, she added: "We are on set filming season 3 right now." So with this in mind, it's likely that season 3 could be with us as soon as 2023.

