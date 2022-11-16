Cristiano Ronaldo recalls heartbreaking moment his children asked ‘where’s the other baby?’ after one of his twins died at birth

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared the heartbreaking moment his kids asked him 'where's the other baby?' after one of his twins (opens in new tab) died during birth.

The football legend recalled the moment the family prepared to welcome his newborn babies after his fiancee Georgina Rodriguez (opens in new tab) gave birth earlier this year.

But while the soccer star's daughter Bella was born healthy, her twin brother, a baby boy whom they named Angel, died at birth (opens in new tab).

Cristiano, 37, has opened up on his heartache during an interview with TalkTV's Piers Morgan as he wept when he recalled, "Gio arrived home and the kids start to say where’s the other baby, where’s the other baby?”

The dad-of-five told viewers how he cried with his eldest Cristiano Jr, 12, as he broke the news to his son in his bedroom.

He told Piers: “The other ones in the beginning, around the table, the kids start to say “Mom where is the other baby….’ …and after one week I say let’s be up front and let’s be honest with the kids, let’s say that, Ángel, which is his name, he go to the Heaven.”

But he revealed his younger children, Eva and Mateo, five and Alana (opens in new tab), four, took longer to understand what had happened.

Six months on from their baby loss and Cristiano reveals how they keep Angel's memory alive.

He said, "The kids understand, we had shouts around the table and they say “Daddy I did this for Ángel” and they point to the sky. Which I like the most because he’s part of their lives. I am not gonna lie to my kids, I say the truth, which was a difficult process.”

And their heartbreak has made them stronger as a family.

He added, "In some way, I became more of a father, more friendly with them; they become more close to their daddy, and me with Georgina as well.”

He continued, "In my case it was better. I became more friendly with Gio. I was of course a friend but I feel more love for her and for my kids and I start to see life with a different perspective.

“It was the most difficult moments, the last six months, since my dad died.”

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

You can watch the full interview with Cristiano Ronaldo and Piers Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV on Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm.