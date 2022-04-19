We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have announced the heartbreaking death of their baby son.

This comes after the couple revealed in October 2021, that they were expecting twins and announced their genders, sharing with fans that they were having a boy and a girl. Now they have released a joint statement on Instagram revealing the incredibly sad news that their son has passed away.

The pair wrote, “It is with our greatest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy passed away.

“It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel, only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Video of the Week

After revealing that their daughter had been born and was doing well, they went on to thank the doctors and nurses for all their care and support, before concluding their message with, “Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

The comments were flooded with messages of condolences, the official Manchester United football team’s Instagram commented, “Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time, @Cristiano ❤️.”

While teammates including David De Gea and Diogo Dalot commented with red heart emojis.

The official team account of Juventus also commented, “Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Georgina, and the whole family during this time.”

The couple, who have been together since 2016, already share a three-year-old daughter, Alana Martina. Ronaldo is also the father to four-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo and 10-year-old son Cristiano Jr.

Taking to Instagram the couple announced that they were having twins last year, with an adorable snap of them holding up their ultrasound scan and beaming.

Ronaldo wrote, “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you ❤️🏠#blessed.”