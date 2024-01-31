Dad bans his pregnant daughter from using this one baby name (the dad is Lionel Richie, but still...)

When it comes to baby names, picking one that suits your little one is tricky enough without having family and friends wade in with their thoughts.

There is so much choice, from baby names that are going extinct in 2024 to space-inspired baby names that are going to be popular in 2024, or perhaps you're torn between the 10 most popular baby names from the past 24 years and celebrity-inspired baby names.

It's no easy feat and, understandably, when it comes down to it you might be feeling worried about choosing a name that your child grows up to dislike, or maybe you would like to choose a name that honours a family member.

But Singer Lionel Richie has put his foot down with daughter Sofia - who is pregnant with her first child - as he has shared the one name that he refuses to let her call his unborn granddaughter.

Speaking during an interview with E! News, at The Greatest Night in Pop premiere in Los Angeles, he told reporters, "You can't call her Lionella," - a female spin on the boy name Lionel, which means 'little lioness'.

But having second thoughts about his unreasonable demand, he added, "You know what? I'm gonna leave that to the parents." And vowed to be 'that loving Pop-Pop that comes in the door and spoils the child'. He added, "I look forward to my relationship [with her] because that's the part I love the most. With all of my kids, I love my relationships and each one has their own personality."

Sofia and her husband Elliot Grainge announced they were expecting a baby during an interview with Vogue magazine last week. The couple married in April 2023 and Sofia teased, "She's growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dad-of-two Lionel is already granddad to Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14 - the daughter and son of his eldest daughter, Nicole. And with another granddaughter on the way, he's already warned his kids that raising girls is much harder.

"It's the girls that kill you," he said. "When I say that I mean - honestly, Nicole, Nicole - do I have to say any more? And then Sofia, do I have to say any more?"

Lionel continued, "So, there's a moment in time when your parents start laughing when you have a kid, I can't wait to start laughing because it's at that point now where I said, 'You're having a little girl, mm-hmm.''

