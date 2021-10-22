Marvel’s Eternals: When does the film come out in the UK and will it be available to stream on Disney+?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Eternals is the new release from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and even though it’s not been released yet, it’s caused quite a bit of excitement.

It’s excitement that’s certainly got a lot to do with the star studded cast (and the rumour that Harry Styles has joined the group) and the certainty of an action-packed plot line, thanks to double Oscar award-winning director Chloé Zhao. Having premiered at the Rome film festival earlier this week, Eternals is the movie that has everyone talking.

It’s also one of the latest blockbusters to hit cinemas, following multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new James Bond film broke records around the world when it came into cinemas in October, with many people eagerly asking when No Time To Die would be available to stream so they could watch it again.

When does Eternals come out in the UK?

Marvel’s Eternals will be released on November 5 2021 in the UK.

Filming wrapped before the outbreak of Covid-19 last year, director Chloé Zhao announced on her Instagram page, but the film was delayed on two occasions by the pandemic.

This means the film is only set for worldwide release into cinemas next month.

After the film’s release, it’s likely that it will be available to watch on one of the popular streaming services.

When will Eternals be released on Disney+?

The Eternals will be on Disney+ no earlier than Monday December 20 2021.

In September, Disney announced that all their film releases for 2021 would run for 45 days in cinemas before making their way onto their own streaming service.

Anyone unable to get to the cinema to see Marvel’s latest blockbuster will be able to see the film as it joins the rest of the films and TV shows on Disney+ before Christmas, assuming there aren’t any more delays to the film’s release.

It’s unlikely that the film will be available to stream on other sites like Netflix though, since it’s a Marvel film and the franchise was bought out by Disney in 2009. So, be sure to sign up for a Disney+ membership if you want to watch Eternals at home.

What is the film about?

As Marvel Studios have said themselves, the film “features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.”

These aliens were created by the Celestials, creatures mentioned in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. They were first introduced into the cinematic universe in 1976 when the comic book, written by Jack Kirby, came out.

The Deviants, mutating monsters, are the Eternals arch-nemeses in the film.

But aside from this, we’re not actually entirely sure what the plot will be. As ever, Marvel are keeping a lid on the action until cinema-goers can watch the movie for themselves in November.

Chloé Zhao, who won two Oscars for her role as director on Indie flick Nomadland, confirmed that she wrote the script for the film. So, following the success of her biggest debut, we can be sure that this new Marvel movie is going to be a winner.

Is Harry Styles really in Marvel’s Eternals?

Yes, Harry Styles will play the part of Eros in Marvel’s Eternals.

However, he only appears in the film briefly at the end during the mid- and post-credit scenes, according to multiple reports.

Matt Donnelly, film writer at Variety magazine, dropped the news initially on Twitter. He wrote, “Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos.”

While it’s only a minor role for the former One Direction star and ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer, fans were undoubtedly over the moon to hear that he would be joining the cast.

“I’ve been a mcu fan before harry and i can’t explain how much happiness this gives me,” one wrote on Twitter.

Another said, “My favourite celeb and my fav movies combined in 1?! What have i done to deserve such greatness?!”.

But other fans complained that the big reveal was actually just a disappointing spoiler. Many said they’d rather have found out like Matt did – in the cinema.

One fan wrote, “Not trying to sound rude, but as a Marvel and 1D fan I wish that I could’ve been surprised when I watch it in theaters. Yes there have been rumors that he was in it but I would’ve liked to actually witness it myself then it get spoiled for me. Please don’t spoil things!!”

Eros is the son of two Eternals, A’Lars and Sui0San. Originally Eron, Eros gets rechristened after developing an interest in the opposite sex.

Revealed as the brother of Thanos, Josh Brolin‘s character in Avengers: Endgame, the two characters couldn’t be more different to each other.

This is Harry Style’s second feature film appearance. He had his starring role in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, a WW2 epic released in 2017.

The singer will also appear in two further films over the coming months: My Policeman, where he stars alongside The Crown’s Emma Corrin, and Don’t Worry Darling.

Eternals cast

Eternals really has an all star-cast with the likes of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Richard Madden playing some of the starring roles.

Richard Madden (Bodyguard, Game of Thrones): Ikaris

Salma Hayek (Frida, Bliss, Fools Rush In): Ajak

Angelina Jolie (Mr & Mrs Smith, Lara Croft, Maleficent): Thena

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones): Black Knight

Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel, Crazy Rich Asians): Sersi

Don Lee (The Outlaws, The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil): Gilgamesh

Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley): Kingo

Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk, The Killing of a Sacred Deer): Druig

Lia McHugh (Totum): Sprite

Lauren Ridloff (The Walking Dead): Makkari

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta): Phastos

Cast members took to social media to share their excitement at the film’s release. “Last night’s Eternals premiere was overwhelming. I feel grateful & fortunate to be a part of the MCU with this cast & director Chloe Zhao. The movie is wonderful. Chloe made a gorgeous, moving, gigantic, philosophically complicated sci fi epic. I can’t wait to watch it again,” Kumail Nanjiani wrote on Twitter.

