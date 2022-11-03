Does Owen Warner have a girlfriend? The Hollyoaks star's relationship history

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As the I'm a Celebrity 2022 cast (opens in new tab) is revealed, many have questions about the stars heading to the jungle - and one of them is does Owen Warner have a girlfriend?

It's that time of the year again when Ant and Dec return to our screens and the nation gathers round to watch the bushtucker trials. This year, I'm a Celebrity is returning to Australia (opens in new tab), and while fans of the show are asking questions around where to watch it and how they can vote (opens in new tab), many also have questions about those taking part.

It's a mixed bag this year, as well as the usual reality TV and soap stars there are some more controversial choices - such as politician Matt Hancock and 80s icon Boy George. But one contestant who's caught the public's eye is Owen Warner, and the Hollyoaks star's relationship status has become a hot topic in recent days.

Does Owen Warner have a girlfriend?

Owen Warner doesn't currently have a girlfriend. The Hollyoaks star has said ahead of his appearance on I'm a Celebrity "I don’t have a partner; I am always looking for love!"

He added that he's looking forward to fans of the show getting to know the real Owen, rather than his Hollyoaks character, Romeo Nightingale. He said: "I am excited for people to get to know me as a person and not a character. People are so used to seeing me recite lines that have been written for me, and most of them are not what I would say myself."

A post shared by Owen Warner (@_owenwarner) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

But although Owen is single for the moment, it sounds like he might have caught someone's eye. Scarlette Douglas, presenter of A Place in the Sun, is also heading into the jungle this year, and she told The Sun (opens in new tab) on her arrival at Brisbane airport that she's looking for a "muscly man". She added: "I do hear there might be someone in the jungle that has got a good set of muscles on him, so if I were to head to the Jungle I would like to see a muscly guy yeah - see if there is a Tarzan out there."

Owen Warner: Relationship history

Chloe Ferry

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry is Owen's most recent public romance. She went Instagram official with the actor in May 2021 while on holiday in Portugal.

She said at the time: "I’ve been seeing Owen for a very long time now… we've just kept it a secret because I feel like when it's in the public eye it always doesn't go right, does it?"

Not long after, Ferry revealed that she was already thinking about marriage. It wasn't meant to be however, as in June that year Chloe posted a message online saying: "Getting a lot of messages asking if me and Owen are together just to clarify I am SINGLE.

"We just live very different lifestyles and it's just not the right time at the moment... what will be will be... also I'm very grateful to have had some amazing memories with the boy amazing person inside and out."

It's reported that the couple split because Owen had been secretly messaging glamour model Apollonia Llewellyn, asking to meet up.

An insider told The Sun (opens in new tab) that Owen first began 'putting the moves' on Apollonia straight after his split from his previous relationship with The Apprentice star, Camilla Ainsworth.

Camilla Ainsworth

A post shared by camilla📈 (@camillaainsworth) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Camilla, who was on BBC's The Apprentice back in 2019, works as a business consultant and owns health drink brand Mylkplus. She and Owen went public with their relationship just weeks after he split up with his makeup artist girlfriend Lana Jenkins.

The romance started after several flirty exchange online that were spotted by fans, and they were later seen out walking together on Camilla's Instagram stories. Despite this, the romance was short-lived and the pair called it quits in May 2021.

A source revealed to The Sun at the time: "Owen and Camilla have quietly split and aren’t dating any longer.

"When they first met they got on like a house on fire and it seemed to be going really well.

"But recently they had been arguing and decided that they should part ways. It was nothing dramatic and was very much mutual.

"Owen and Camilla both wish each other well. It just didn’t work out."

Lana Jenkins

A post shared by Lana Jenkins (@lanajenkinss) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Lana Jenkins is a celebrity hair and makeup artist, and has worked on CBBC’s So Awkward and is good friends with a number of the Hollyoaks' cast.

She and Owen began dating after he reportedly left flirty comments on her Instagram over several months. Lana then shared a loved-up snap of herself and Owen in June 2020, which seemingly confirmed the romance.

The pair were first introduced through mutual friends but it wasn't meant to be, and they ultimately parted ways.

Stephanie Davis

A post shared by Stephanie Davis (@stephaniedavis88) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Owen and his Hollyoaks co-star Stephanie Davis were together for nine months and Owen confirmed that things were getting serious when he revealed that Steph's son Caben called him 'daddy'.

Steph, who has previously appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, confirmed the relationship on her social media account after their friendship on set turned into a romance.

However, the pair split back in 2019 amid rumours Owen felt that the relationship was 'moving too quickly'.

A source told The Sun: "Stephanie and Owen have decided to split after weeks of trying to work through their differences. They decided to end it today and Steph is insisting there's no going back.

"She couldn't be more devastated as she saw a real future with Owen, particularly as he's been a father figure to Caben.

"Steph is absolutely heartbroken and devastated it's over - she wanted to be with Owen forever and now all of a sudden she's mourning the loss of him in her and Caben's lives."

Owen Warner brothers

Owen Warner is the youngest of three brothers - his siblings are called Jake and Louie. Louie is reportedly a model, while Jake is a recording artist and video director.

Jake is also a busker, and previously went on tour with X-Factor's United Vibe after performing outside one of their shows. He boasts an impressive 15,000 followers on Instagram (opens in new tab), though brother Louie (opens in new tab) has more at over 21,000 and both pale in comparison to Owen (opens in new tab)'s 260,000 following.

Jake has spoken to Leicestershire Live (opens in new tab) about his brother appearing on this year's I'm a Celeb, saying: "It’s strange, it really is. We’ve known for a little while and holding back this news has been such a tough thing to do but we’re incredibly excited for him.

"I don’t think it really sunk in till we saw him in the iconic hat and vest. He’s doing I’m a Celebrity.

"It’s a show we’ve watched together for years and now he’s doing it. It’s happened very fast as it’s not long since he got the part in Hollyoaks. It’s surreal when you think about it."

Video of the Week