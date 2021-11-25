We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Celebrity contestants have the two Lords to look up to when it comes to smashing a trial after newcomers Simon Gregson and Adam Woodyatt won 11 stars for camp during Gwrych Castle Scare Fair but as more and more trials get underway, viewers are wondering ‘how to vote on I’m A Celebrity 2021’.

Each time there is the main bushtucker trial, viewers are invited to vote for which celebrity they want to take part in the trial. At the start of the series, voting was limited to just five hand-picked celebrities but since then, the trials have been open to all celebrities – with the current exemption of the Lords.

Naughty Boy is about to face his third trial but this time he is going solo – but let’s hope he doesn’t quit or there will be even fewer stars in the contest after Richard Madeley quit following his seizure in camp as fans have been asking who left I’m A Celebrity?

But if you want to challenge or even shield your favourite star from a trial then you’re going to need to know how to vote for your least favourite person and when the time comes, you’ll have to vote for who will win I’m A Celebrity 2021 so make sure you know the following steps…

How to vote on I’m A Celebrity

Viewers can vote in three ways on I’m A Celebrity – via the official I’m A Celebrity app, by telephone, or by mobile.

Voting on the I’m A Celebrity app is free, simply connect to wifi or use your data to download the app via the Apple’s App Store and if you have an android phone you can download the app from Google Play store.

You must then register with the app – simply enter basic details – in order to cast any votes during the upcoming shows.

Once registered, open the app and click the voting tab on the bottom right-hand side of the screen.

By using the app, fans determine who will participate in the infamous bush tucker trials, as well as who they want to keep in the competition. Five free votes are given by those who use the app.

For the first time, the 2021 show opened the online vote for the first bush tucker trial before the series had even premiered. Emmerdale-star Danny Miller was tasked with a bushtucker trial as the premier aired on Sunday 21st November.

To vote by landline telephone, in each episode the numbers for each contestant are released and they are also printed on the back of the celebrity’s clothing throughout the series, and you will need this number to vote for that particular celebrity.

The numbers are premium-rate numbers which will cost 50p plus your network access charge so make sure you ask permission from the bill payer.

Voting by mobile is similar, only a seven-digit number will appear on screens on each episode. The final two digits are different for each celebrity as that is their unique number. Simply input the number to make the call and the cost of a mobile vote is 50p.

You can find out more about the voting terms and conditions on the ITV website.

How long do you have to vote on I’m A Celeb via the app/phone/mobile?

The length of time viewers have to cast their votes varies depending on whether it is for a bushtucker trial or voting to keep celebrities in the competition. When votes open and close, it will be announced by hosts Ant and Dec during the show, but be aware that votes may not be open if you’re watching on ITV+1 or on the ITVhub.

Normally votes for bushtucker trials during the show last only a few minutes so you had better be quick to vote before the lines close if you want to have your say on who faces their fears.

Voting for who they want to win the competition or stay in the camp normally open after the series has been running for 10 days but ITV is yet to reveal when the first eviction will be – it could be as early as 30th November.

If you missed it, you can see how the Lords did in their first-ever camp initiation trial in the clip below…

I’m A Celebrity airs nightly at 9pm/9.15pm on ITV.