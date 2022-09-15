The Crown’s Claire Foy pays tribute to the 'incredible' Queen

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Crown actress Claire Foy has shared a personal and touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death.

Following the Queen’s coffin procession to Westminster Hall (opens in new tab), where she will Lie-in-State until her funeral, The Crown’s Claire Foy has paid tribute to the 'incredible' late monarch.

Claire famously portrayed the Queen in seasons one and two of Netflix’s critically acclaimed, The Crown, which detailed the early years of her reign, including her marriage to Prince Philip (played by Matt Smith) and her coronation (opens in new tab).

The role was then passed to actress Olivia Coleman, who played the Queen for a further two seasons before handing the role over to Imelda Staunton, who will star in The Crown season five, later this year.

While attending the Toronto Film Festival, Claire paid tribute to the Queen, telling the BBC, “I think that she was an incredible monarch.”

She added, "She united people and she was a massive symbol of continuity and dignity and grace. My main feeling is just thinking about her as a mother and a grandmother and a great-grandmother, really, and I’m very honoured to have been a teeny-tiny, small part of her story."

Claire is one of many famous names to share statements in tribute to Her Majesty and condolences to the royal family. Sir David Attenborough, the legendary broadcaster who shared a bond with the Queen following their years of work and collaboration together, shared his own moving tribute.

He told ITV that what he will remember most about her is her ‘most precious laugh (opens in new tab)’ and ability to put people at ease.