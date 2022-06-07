We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Marvel fans are excited over the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie but many are asking when is Doctor Strange on Disney+?

Join the characters on a journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

If you loved Eternals and are looking for a new empowering Disney+ film or just to escape the real-world for a bit, you can save money with Disney+ as the movie is coming to the streaming platform, saving you an expensive trip to the cinema.

So with the sequel about to be released, we look at all you need to know…

When is Doctor Strange on Disney+?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is on Disney+ from June 22, 2022. The movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

And fans cannot wait for the release with many taking to social media to share their excitement.

One wrote, “IM SO HAPPY AHHHHHH”

While another added, “BEST MCU MOVIE IN HISTORY”.

You can watch a special teaser clip featuring some of its stars below…

Will Doctor Strange 2 be on Disney + for free?

Doctor Strange 2 will be available to stream on Disney+ for free for those who are Disney+ members who pay either £6.39 ($8/) a month or £63.91 ($80/) a year WITHOUT paying any extra.

So although it won’t be completely free of charge, Disney+ subscribers won’t face added costs on top of their subscription for watching the movie. If you’ve not got Disney+ you could always see if friends and family have the subscription and don’t mind watching it with you and plan your own movie night together.

How to watch Dr Strange: Multiverse of Madness

You can watch Dr Strange: Multiverse of Madness in a variety of ways – firstly on June 22 the movie will be available to stream on Disney+ and the movie is also expected to be available to rent or buy through VOD retailers on or around that date.

And if you’ve not watched the first movie yet, or want to refresh on the storyline, then you can rent the movie on the following platforms: Apple iTunes, Amazon Videos or Google Play Movies.

Dr Strange Multiverse of Madness opened in theatres last month but you will soon be able to watch the film from the comfort of your own home.

Will every Marvel movie be on Disney+?

Not all Marvel movies will be available to watch on Disney+ as several movies outside the MCU that feature Marvel characters are not on Disney+ including The Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The reason why not all Marvel movies are on Disney+ is because the streaming giant doesn’t have distribution rights to every Marvel title. There are around 58 movies missing from Disney+.

But as with any show, if you want to watch those that are on there you have to be quick as streaming services like Netflix confirmed that many of its Marvel shows including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist are leaving the streaming service.

Disney+ has some upcoming Marvel Studios movies coming to its streaming platform soon including Ms. Marvel…

So, be sure to sign up for a Disney+ membership if you want to watch at home.

