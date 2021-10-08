We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Adele has opened up on her heartache, speaking about her son Angelo and revealing a wound that she fears ‘won’t ever heal’ following her divorce.

The iconic songstress is mum to eight-year-old son Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

But as Adele prepares to return with a new single Easy On Me and her new 30 album, she has opened up on her pain and the effect it’s having on her son following the breakdown of her marriage.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Adele touched on her weight loss and opened up on how her split from Simon impacted Angelo.

“He has so many simple questions for me that I can’t answer, because I don’t know the answer. Like, Why can’t we still live together? That’s just not what people do when they get divorced. But why not? I’m like, I don’t f**king know. That’s not what society does. And: Why don’t you love my dad anymore? And I’d be like, I do love your dad. I’m just not in love. I can’t make that make sense to a nine-year-old.”

The Hello hitmaker explained how she’s used her new music to put across her feelings in the hope her son will one day understand the reasons why his parents are no longer together.

“I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness,” Adele admitted.

And while the decision to divorce was to make Adele happier, having confessed, “It just wasn’t right for me anymore.

“I didn’t want to end up like a lot of other people I knew. It wasn’t miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first.

“But, yeah, nothing bad happened or anything like that.”

It made her son Angelo ‘really unhappy’ – and this is something which she feels will have a long-lasting effect on the singer.

In explaining Adele’s heartache she added, “It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal.

“It’s not like anyone’s having a go at me but it’s like, ‘I left the marriage’. Be kind to me as well.”

Speaking about her new music, Adele revealed, “It was the first song I wrote for the album and then I didn’t write anything else for six months after because I was like, ‘OK, well, I’ve said it all’.

“That one is obviously about stuff that happened, but I wanted to put it on the album to show Angelo what I expect him to treat his partner like, whether it be a woman or a man or whatever.”

And the pressure took its toll on the star, who revealed she struggled with her anxiety after the split.

Adele said, ‘“My anxiety was so terrible. I’d forget what I had or hadn’t said to Angelo about separating.

“Obviously Simon and I never fought over him or anything like that. Angelo’s just like, ‘I don’t get it’. I don’t really get it either.

“There are rules that are made up in society of what happens and doesn’t happen in marriage and after marriage, but I’m a very complex person.

She continued, “I’ve always let him know how I’m feeling from a very young age because I felt quite frazzled as an adult. I definitely learnt a lot of tools in my therapy, but I also just go with it.

“I find the anxiety gets worse when you try and get rid of it.”