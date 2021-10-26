Adele tickets 2022: Adele announces tour dates for 30 album

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Adele has announced a tour dates following her 30 album and Easy On Me single success.

Adele has confirmed she is going back on the road to perform songs from her new album and hits from her back catalogue and tickets are expected to sell out fast.

The multi-award-winning singer-songwriter recently announced her return to music with the release of her single Easy On Me which is taken from her new album 30.

And now she has announced tour dates at London’s Hyde Park on 1st and 2nd of July, she took to Twitter to write simply, ‘Oi Oiiiiiiiiii’Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii’ alerting fans to the pre-sale with a promotional photo of the news.

And fans have been jamming the internet to sign up for pre-sale access, so we look at how you can get Adele’s Hyde Park tickets…

How to get Adele Hyde Park tickets

Adele Hyde Park tour date tickets are expected to sell out fast so you can sign up to access Adele’s pre-sale tickets.

You will receive your pre-sale ticket link by email at 10am BST on Thursday 28th October.

Adele tickets 2022 go on general sale from 10am BST, Saturday 30th October via Ticketmaster and AXS,

The second presale is for American Express Cardmembers. This will take place at 10am on 29th of October via AXS, and is available to those with an American Express card, so you’ll need to use that card to pay for your tickets.

How much are Adele tickets?

Adele ticket prices are yet to be revealed, but we should have more of an idea following the pre-sale.

The gigs come five years after she tearfully took to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury to round off her 2016 tour and she is set to return to London for BST Hyde Park.

But if you miss out on the chance to buy Adele tickets 2022, fear not for Adele will be performing some songs from her new album on her upcoming Oprah Winfrey two-hour interview special Adele: One Night Only which airs on 14th November.

In 2018, fans were delighted when it was reported that Adele had begun work on her fourth studio album. To mark her 31st birthday, the artist shared a number of posts on social media all ending with the message, ’30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you’. The posts were encouraging for those who hoped her album was on the way.

Adele later told followers that her follow-up record would be released in 2020 but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, that release date was delayed.

In October 2021, major landmarks around the globe were lit up with the number 30. A few days later, Adele updated her social media profiles to similar images, then confirming an album titled 30 was on the way.

Within weeks, the singer announced her first single in five years, Easy On Me.

Adele’s album 30 is released on 19th November.