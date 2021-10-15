We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Adele has just dropped her first new music in six years and now the iconic singer has revealed the very special person she’s dedicated her upcoming album 30 to.

After weeks of speculation, Adele revealed that her fourth studio album, 30, is set for release on 19th November 2019, much to the excitement of her millions of loyal fans. And if that wasn’t already exciting enough, the star has now officially released her catchy new single, Go Easy On Me, with some people unearthing a deeply personal detail in the video. Adele’s music is known for being inspired by the singer’s real-life experiences, with her personal life often being explored in her meaningful lyrics.

In light of this, many fans might be expecting to see references or hints about her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki in 30 and in Go Easy On Me as the first single. They married in 2018 and they later went on to confirm their separation in 2019.

Adele and Simon co-parent their son Angelo and the singer has now moved on to find happiness with her new boyfriend, Rich Paul. Though despite their blossoming romance, it seems that it’s not Rich that 30 is dedicated to after all.

Opening up about her album to former I’m A Celebrity star and radio presenter Fleur East on the Hits Radio Show, Adele candidly revealed that 30 is actually dedicated to her little boy, having recently spoken about him and the wound that she fears “won’t ever heal”.

“The whole album is sort of dedicated to my son more than anything,” she explained to Fleur as she discussed her new album. “But yeah it’s about my relationship with his dad and with him, but also you know the relationship I have with myself and stuff like that.”

Giving more details about Angelo, she revealed that he is far more into Games than singers and it’s at all fussed by his famous mum’s iconic status in the music industry.

“He’s into like gamers, like he likes Flamingo and all them lot, like I mean yeah he ain’t bothered by me at all,” she said. “He does not care at all. He is like you’re so busy all the time now, like blah-blah. But no he doesn’t care and he’s always comparing.”

“The other day he was telling me how many YouTube followers I have is nowhere near as many as the big gamers. I was like, ‘Okay cheers kid, thanks for that.’ He’s not really aware of it yet”, Adele explained.

Though Angelo is set to attend some exciting things alongside his mum in the future, as Adele declared, “He’s coming to a couple of, sort of work things that I have coming up and we’ll see, but I’m sure he’ll just be like, ‘Well I think Flamingo will have done it like this or like that.'”

“But he’s great, he’s a lot of fun, he’s a very lovely, lovely little boy”, she lovingly declared.