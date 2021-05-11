We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Adele's estranged dad Mark Evans has died following his cancer battle.

Adele’s estranged dad has died aged 57 after losing his battle to cancer and the multi-award-winning singer-songwriter is said to be upset.

News that Adele’s estranged dad dies comes after the superstar celebrated her 33rd birthday and looked almost unrecognisable in a series of throwback snaps.

Mark Evans walked out of the family home she shared with her mother Penny when Adele was just aged three and returned to his native Wales. As a result, the pair are said to have engaged in a series of high-profile disputes and public rows and it’s understood they were unable to fully resolve things before he passed away.

A source told The Sun, “Mark’s family are of course very upset by his passing. He always hoped things would work out with Adele, but it remained acrimonious to the end. He made a few attempts to make things right, but clearly it had been too long.”

What happened to Adele’s dad?

Mark revealed in 2013 he was battling bowel cancer and feared he would never meet his grandson, Angelo, eight, who Adele shares after she split from husband Simon Konecki. Adele and Simon finalised their divorce in March this year.

Adele’s dad, who worked as a plumber once confessed, “I was a rotten father at a time when she really needed me. I was putting away two litres of vodka and seven or eight pints of Stella every day. I drank like that for three years. God only knows how I survived it. I was deeply ashamed of what I’d become and I knew the kindest thing I could do for Adele was to make sure she never saw me in that state.”

Adele, 33, who shed 7 stone in recent months with her weightloss plan, has previously spoken of her fractured relationship with her dad. In early interviews Adele said, “I don’t hate him — he’s my dad.” But it’s claimed their relationship deteriorated as her international stardom grew and by 2011 her contact with him had reached a breaking point.

Most notably was on stage when she was giving an acceptance speech for Record of the Year at the 2017 Grammy Awards, in which she gave thanks to her manager for being like a “dad” to her.

She told fans, “Thank you to my manager because the comeback, as it were, was completely masterminded by him. And you executed it incredibly, and I owe you everything. We’ve been together for ten years, and I love you like you’re my dad. I love you so, so much.”

Video of the Week

But Adele corrected herself and pointed out, “I don’t love my dad, that’s the thing. That doesn’t mean a lot. I love you like I would love my dad.”

News that Adele’s estranged dad dies has hit fans too, one fan tweeted, ‘Aw, this is sad. He was a Hermes delivery guy for a while and would regularly deliver various parcels to my cottage in Wales. Always up@for a little chat. It was ages until he told me who his daughter was.’