Alan Carr is ‘leaning on Adele’ in wake of split from husband Paul Drayton

Alan Carr is said to be “leaning on” his best friend Adele as he comes to terms with splitting from husband Paul Drayton after 13 years together.

The comedian confirmed the sad news in a statement on Friday, claiming the decision to end their marriage after just four years had been an “amicable” one.

But behind the scenes Alan is said to be being supported by his close friends and family, including superstar best friend Adele, who went through her own marriage breakdown just a few years ago and wrote an entire album documenting the struggles.

Although Adele is going through her own tough time at the moment after cancelling her Las Vegas residency, according to Mail Online, an insider revealed, “Alan has been leaning on Adele during hard times, like he was there for her during her marriage break up.

“It’s sad for everyone involved but the time was right to split.”

The divorce news follows Paul’s recent struggles with alcohol addition, with him breaking his sobriety last year, despite previously trying to stop drinking alcohol.

Alan, who previously spoke out on how Paul had battled his crippling addiction, was forced to release a statement following an Instagram post shared by Paul, which included an image of him with a black eye.

Paul had joked that the injury was a result of a fall-out with Alan but later confirmed he had punched himself in the face while drunk.

In Alan’s statement shared in the hope of clearing up the confusion, he said, “When I arrived back home from Wales, Paul was covered in scratches and bruises from a drinking binge. We are now working together to get the help he needs to get better which is our number one priority right now.”

And now an insider has revealed this incident was the “final straw” for Alan, given how potentially disastrous the claims could have been for his reputation.

“Alan knew Paul’s claim was potentially career threatening and could have had disastrous consequences,” the source told the MailOnline.

“They managed to correct the situation, leaving Alan’s reputation intact, but it could have been so much worse and the final straw in a line of issues.”

Alan has asked for “privacy” at this difficult time.