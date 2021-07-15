We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Alex Reid has announced he’s become a father again as fiancée Nikki Manashe gives birth to their miracle baby following a heart-breaking eight-year fertility battle.

The couple previously revealed the tragic loss of one of their twins back in December, and at the time they shared that their other twin was due July 16th 2021, with Alex Reid writing that, ‘We will never forget the other baby. Who will now be a guardian angel for his/her twin #ivfjourney#ivfwarrior’.

The former mixed martial artist, took to Instagram to share the anticipation of their new arrival on Sunday when he uploaded a snap and captioned it, ‘Forget football! Not long till we see your button nose, actually it’s less than 48 hours to go! Can’t wait to meet you baby girl!!!’

And he later updated his followers that Nikki had given birth with a post which read, ‘See @ivf_mama_nikki , having a baby is a cinch! Mini Reid’s coming home! #minireid #minime #rainbowbaby #ivfwarrior #ivf #stalk #baby #bigday #airborne’

And Nikki shared the first look of their beautiful baby girl on her Instagram by uploading a photo of her holding her baby’s hand on Wednesday (14th July). Which she captioned with a sweet poem, as she announced, ‘Welcome to the world little Miss Reid 🌸’

Nikki had previously had miscarriages of six babies before she finally got her rainbow baby – a daughter and fans have sent their best wishes.

Following the news of Alex Reid becomes a father again, one fan wrote, ‘Amazing news! Congratulations 🎉👶 have been waiting for your news today so incredibly happy for you’

Another fan put, ‘My heart is bursting reading this. A huge congratulations to you. You deserve this happiness.’

And a third fan wrote, ‘Amazing, you guys did it! Enjoy every second, congratulations.’

Alex, who was previously married to Katie Price, already has a daughter Dolly, nine, with ex-fiancée Chantelle Houghton.

As Alex Reid becomes a father again, fans were delighted that she gets to be a big sister. One fan wrote, ‘This is lovely, so happy for you and Dolly must be soooooo excited to have a baby sister.’

The name of their newborn baby girl has not yet been revealed but Nikki is expected to update fans in the coming days or weeks.