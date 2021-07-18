We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Alex Reid and his fiancée Nikki Manashe welcomed their "miracle" baby this week following an eight-year fertility battle.





Alex Reid and his fiancée Nikki Manashe have revealed the emotional meaning behind their daughter’s name after they shared the first adorable photos of their baby girl.

The couple welcomed their first child this week after an eight-year fertility battle and revealed on Saturday they have named her Anastasia Pixie Reid in a nod to Nikki’s late mother.

Nikki was just 24 years old when her mother passed away in 2010 at the age of 52.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Nikki explained: “It means everything calling her a name close to my mum who passed away.

“My mum was my everything, losing a mum so young and not having her around, especially huge milestones in life has been unbelievably hard so I had to have my mum involved in the name.”

The moniker also has special links to Alex Reid’s family, with Nikki continuing: “Anastasia also has Greek origins and Alex’s full name is Alexander Aristides Reid because his mum loved Greek mythology.

“Anastasia shares the same initials as Alex so it’s super special for us.”

After the couple announced the arrival of Anastasia on Thursday, Nikki took to Instagram a few days later to share the first gorgeous photos of her newborn.

Alongside the snaps, she penned: “Welcome to the world Anastasia Pixie Reid. Born 13th July weighing 6 pounds 11 I finally feel complete. 7 years to get you. You were so worth the wait!

“We are over the moon. Words can’t express this feeling. I finally have my happily ever after and have my very own family

“Thank you to @hsfc_uk for all your support and love. We can’t wait to see you all soon.”

Nikki had previously had miscarriages of six babies before she finally got her rainbow baby after a successful round of IVF.

They announced that they were expecting twins last year, but were left devastated when Nikki miscarried one of the babies in December. At the time they shared that their other twin was due July 16th 2021.