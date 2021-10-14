The One Show’s Angela Scanlon is pregnant with her second child

“Baby Horgan The Second (official title) arrives next spring ❣️ Feeling very lucky & excited & also nervous about jumping on a trampoline (forever).”

Angela and Roy welcomed their first child Ruby Ellen in 2018.

Angela recently opened up about her maternity leave, revealing that she returned to work when Ruby was just 12 weeks old.

Speaking to Fabulous, she said, “I went back to work very quickly and one of the ways I got over the lack of control of lockdown was to look at it as the maternity leave I never gave myself.”

The Irish TV star and podcaster admitted that parenting taught her that she wasn’t the ‘machine’ she had thought, explaining, “I’d thought of myself as this machine, but giving birth made me realise I wasn’t, after all. All the ideas I had of myself were shattered. I needed help. I needed my husband’s help, I needed a midwife’s help, I needed a lactation consultant’s help.”

Congratulations poured in for Angela after she confirmed her second pregnancy on social media.

Her One Show colleague Alex Jones, who recently welcomed a little girl, penned, “Lovely news!!!!!”

Inside The Factory star Cherry Healey penned, “ YEEEYYYYY!!!!!! So happy fo you ☺️☺️☺️*also the show was brill last night which clearly is more important 😂”