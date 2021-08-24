We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Alex had been in hospital for prenatal monitoring

Alex Jones and her husband Charlie Thomson have welcomed a little girl into their family.

The One Show host shared the good news on Tuesday, along with a flood of adorable snaps of herself and her baby girl.

Alex wrote on Instagram, “We have some news………Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21. Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit.”

The excited new mum added, “Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can’t believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5.”

Alex accompanied the message with a series of pictures, including one in which she breastfed her little girl.

“It still doesn’t feel real!!! Thank you to everyone at the Queen Charlotte hospital for all your support again, especially super midwife Audrey💕,” while fans were in awe of the candid photographs of Alex’s birth experience, she did mention that there would be a wait to find out the little tots name as she said, “Name will be incoming soon xx”

Alex’s post came after she announced last week that she had been taken to a hospital for prenatal monitoring.

In March, Alex announced her pregnancy live on air while hosting The One Show, and left her presenting role in August to start maternity leave.

While she prepared to become a mum of three, the Welsh presenter gave her viewers a glimpse inside her hospital bag.

Alex asked her legion of Instagram followers for help, saying she had forgotten what she needed to pack despite already having two boys. But it looks like all turned out well in the end as her baby daughter arrived safe and well.